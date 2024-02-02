Suns vs. Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the spread sitting at 3.5 and the total at 248.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Suns vs. Hawks matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Phoenix Suns (-3.5) at 514 Atlanta Hawks (+3.5); o/u 248.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 2, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Suns vs. Hawks: Bettors Siding with Suns

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Durant Scores 33 in Return to Brooklyn

Kevin Durant made his return to Brooklyn on Wednesday and contributed 33 points (10-of-16 FGs, 11-of-12 FTs), five rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two 3-pointers in a 136-120 win.

For the first time since he was traded to Phoenix last season, Durant returned to play in Brooklyn. He reminded them of what could’ve been with his performance, and the Nets simply didn’t have many answers. After back-to-back 40-point games last week, Durant had averaged 16.8 points over his last four games. He had taken fewer shots and taken a backseat to Devin Booker, who was on an incredible run. KD got back to his typical dominant scoring numbers in this one, and they’ll wrap up this long road trip with games in Atlanta and Washington this weekend. Those will be great opportunities for him to have more big scoring nights.

Hunter Questionable for Suns

De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management) is questionable for Friday’s game against the Suns. Friday’s game is the first of a back-to-back for the Hawks, who host the Warriors on Saturday. So, if Hunter is cleared to play on Friday, fantasy managers should anticipate him sitting the following night. Once he’s fully cleared to play without restrictions, Hunter will impact Saddiq Bey more than Jalen Johnson, as the latter appears to be a fundamental building block for the franchise.

Suns vs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

Over is 4-0 in Hawks last 4 overall

Over is 21-8 in Hawks last 29 home games

Under is 7-2 in Suns last 9 overall

Under is 5-2 in Suns last 7 games as a favorite

Suns vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

Take Phoenix. The Hawks are just 14-41 against the spread in their last 55 games overall, are 19-42 against the number in their last 61 games as a favorite and are 13-39 at the betting window in their last 52 games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous contest. On the other side, the Suns are 10-3-1 at the betting window in their last 14 games as a road favorite between 0.5 and 4.5.

Suns vs. Hawks Betting Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -3.5