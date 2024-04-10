Suns vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

For the second consecutive night, the Phoenix Suns will face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30p.m. ET Wednesday night. The Suns are listed as 4.5-point road favorites and the total is sitting at 226 points, what is the smart play from LA? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Clippers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

543 Phoenix Suns (-4.5) at 544 Los Angeles Clippers (+4.5); o/u 226

10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Suns vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

Phoenix dropped to 46-33 after losing to the Clippers last night by double digits. Kevin Durant led the Suns in scoring with 21 points on 8/22 from the floor. Phoenix will look to split with LA on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

Los Angeles recorded their fourth victory in a row on Tuesday night after beating the Suns 105-92. The Clippers jumped out to a 27-point lead after the first quarter and were able to maintain a comfortable lead to record the victory. Paul George recorded 23 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the victory.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

Phoenix is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Clippers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus the Suns.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 home games for the Clippers.

Suns vs. Clippers Prediction:

Take Phoenix. The Suns were embarrassed last night at home against a Clippers team playing without Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. I fully expect this veteran Suns team to bounce back on Wednesday night. The Suns want to avoid the play-in tournament and need this win to do so. Suns take care of business on the road.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Suns -4.5