Suns vs. Celtics Prediction: Can Boston Bounce Back Strong?

The Phoenix Suns head to Boston to take on the Celtics on Friday night. A late run at the post season has stalled with four straight losses for Phoenix, as they currently sit with a 35-41 record. Boston is coming off of a loss and are 56-20 on the season. They are currently 14 point home favorites with this Suns vs. Celtics matchup set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Phoenix Suns (+14) at Boston Celtics (-14) o/u 227.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 4, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: NBA TV

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Celtics

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Boston. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns are battling for a play-in tournament spot however they have dropped their last 4 games. Lucky for them the Kings have lost their last 3 games. The Kevin Durant-less Suns last played on Tuesday night where they lost 133-123 to the Bucks. Devin Booker led the team with 39 points on 14 of 32 shooting from the field. Grayson Allen followed him up with 23 points while making 6 of 13 three point attempts. Kevin Durant will remain out for Friday night’s contest.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics suffered a tough 124-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night on their home floor. Jaylen Brown led the team with 24 points on 50% shooting from the field. Jayson Tatum struggled in this matchup, hitting just 4 of his 17 shot attempts. Both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis missed the matchup against the Heat but they are off of the injury report and should be good to go on Friday night. However, Jaylen Brown is now questionable.

Suns vs. Celtics Betting Trends

Phoenix is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 6-1 in Phoenix’s last 7 games

Boston is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games

The OVER is 4-2 in Boston’s last 6 games

Suns vs. Celtics Prediction:

Take the Celtics in this matchup on Friday night. Boston suffered a bad blowout loss to Miami on Wednesday night. The Celtics are the top team in the league following a loss as they are 15-4 ATS. Jayson Tatum struggled for only 4 made field goals against the Heat and will be looking for a strong bounce back. Kevin Durant is out. The Suns have been struggling to score lately hitting over 109 points just once over their last 5 games. On top of that, their defense has been horrible, allowing 135 points per game over the course of their 4 game losing streak. The Celtics have covered in 5 of the last 6 head-to-head matchups including a 132-102 blowout victory 9 days ago. Boston is in a bounce back spot while the Suns are trending in the wrong direction.

Suns vs. Celtics Prediction: Celtics -14