Suns vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns head to Boston to face the Celtics on Thursday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Celtics cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The Phoenix Suns are 38-27 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 25-38-2 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 51-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 33-29-3 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

501 Phoenix Suns (+5.5) at 502 Boston Celtics (-5.5); o/u 229.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 14, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TNT

Suns vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns small forward Josh Okogie will sit out Thursday’s road tilt with the Celtics due to a lower abdominal strain. Okogie is averaging 4.9 points per game in 17.1 minutes per contest this year.

Phoenix shooting guard Eric Gordon is questionable to play in his team’s game against Boston on Thursday night. He’s nursing a left knee contusion. Gordon is fifth on the team in scoring with 12.0 points per game this season.

Suns small forward Nasir Little is probable to play on Thursday as he has been dealing with left knee inflammation. Little may see some additional minutes with Josh Okogie sitting out on Thursday.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will sit out Thursday’s home date with the Suns. He’s been out for the team’s past three games due to right hamstring tightness. Porzingis is having a solid season in 2024 as he’s logging 20.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game across 46 starts.

Boston shooting guard Jaylen Brown is questionable for Thursday’s game with a back injury. That same ailment kept him out of the team’s last contest, so his status is worth monitoring all the way up to game time. Brown is second on the team in scoring with 22.9 points per game on the season.

Suns vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against Boston.

Phoenix is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Boston is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Boston is 18-14 ATS at home this season.

Suns vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

The Suns have the second-worst record against the number this season in the NBA at 25-38-2. They are covering at just a 39.7% clip. Making matters worse, Phoenix is 7-10 ATS as an underdog and 13-16-1 ATS as the road team this season. Furthermore, the Suns are just 6-9-1 ATS with the rest advantage and an NBA-worst 12-23-2 ATS after a win this season.

Boston is one of the best home teams in the league this year as they are 29-3 straight up and 18-14 ATS at the TD Garden in 2024. The Celtics are also 32-28-3 ATS as a favorite and 14-11 ATS in nonconference games this year. Boston leads the league in net rating (11.3) and average scoring margin (+11.2 points per game) this season. Additionally, the Celtics are second in the NBA in true shooting percentage (120.5%) and tied for the league lead in effective field goal percentage (57.5%) on the campaign. Despite the Celtics potentially being shorthanded, I like them to win by two possessions or more and cover the number in Boston on Thursday night.

Suns vs. Celtics Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -5.5