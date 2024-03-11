Suns vs. Cavs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Suns vs. Cavs matchup will feature a pair of teams that have played .500 ball over their last 10 games. Will Cleveland cover as a 6-point home underdog or is there a better bet on the board tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Phoenix Suns (-6) at 536 Cleveland Cavs (+6); o/u 221

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 11, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Suns vs. Cavs: Public Bettors Backing Orlando

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Durant Pours in 45 vs. Boston

Kevin Durant poured in 45 points in Saturday’s loss to Boston, adding 10 rebounds, six assists, a steal and four triples. Durant came to play in this one. He dropped 20 points in the first half and turned things up after halftime with another 25 to deliver a season-high scoring total. He’s now registered at least 35 points in three straight games and at least 30 for the fourth time in his last five.

After Saturday’s monster scoring outburst, Durant sits at 28,507 career points, and he needs just 90 more to pass Shaquille O’Neal for eighth on the all-time scoring list. Despite his solid work on offense, Phoenix is just 2-3 across its last five, and the team will look to get back in the win column Monday against a banged-up Cavs squad.

LeVert Finishes with Six Points

Caris LeVert finished Sunday’s loss to Brooklyn with six points (2-of-5 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), three rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and one 3-pointer in 29 minutes. With Dean Wade (personal) joining Cleveland’s lengthy list of absent players, LeVert was promoted into the starting lineup. Unfortunately, the assists and steals were about all he provided fantasy managers.

However, one game does not nullify what LeVert has done with Donovan Mitchell sidelined, as he has been an 8th-round player in 8-cat formats over the past two weeks. The replacement who had the best night for Cleveland was Georges Niang, who scored 20 points with three rebounds, two assists, and three 3-pointers in 25 minutes. He’s worth streaming until Max Strus (knee) returns to action. Cleveland plays four games during Week 20, beginning with the Suns on Monday.

Suns vs. Cavs NBA Betting Trends

Cavaliers are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 home games

Suns are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Cavaliers are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games overall

Suns are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

Suns vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-0 in the Cavs’ last four games as an underdog, is 4-1 in their last five games playing on zero rest and is 5-1 in their last six games following a double-digit loss at home. On the other side, the under is 6-0 in the Suns’ last six games as a favorite, is 4-0 in their last four road games and is 9-3 in their last 12 games versus a team with a winning record.

Suns vs. Cavs Betting Prediction: UNDER 221