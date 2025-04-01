Suns vs. Bucks Prediction: Will Milwaukee Cover Spread vs. Phoenix?

The Phoenix Suns (35-40) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (40-34) at Fiserv Forum on April 1, 2025, at 7:30 PM Eastern Time. The game will be nationally televised on TNT and truTV, and available for streaming on Max, NBA League Pass, and FuboTV. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Suns vs. Bucks game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Phoenix Suns (+7) at Milwaukee Bucks (-7); o/u 224.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 1, 2025

FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Suns vs. Bucks Public Betting: Bettors Backing Milwaukee

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns are on a three-game losing streak, including a 148-109 defeat to the Houston Rockets on March 29. In that game, Devin Booker led with 28 points, while Kevin Durant added 11 points before exiting due to an ankle injury. Durant is expected to miss this matchup. Phoenix currently sits 11th in the Western Conference, trailing the Sacramento Kings by 1.5 games for the final play-in spot. ​

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have lost four consecutive games, most recently a 145-124 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 29. Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 31 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the defeat. Milwaukee holds the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, aiming to solidify their playoff position. The team will be without Damian Lillard, who is sidelined until at least April 19 due to health issues. ​

Head-to-Head

The Suns and Bucks have met once this season, with Phoenix securing a narrow 108-106 victory on March 24. In that game, Kevin Durant scored 38 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 31 points. ​

Injuries: Phoenix will be without Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal is listed as questionable. Milwaukee will miss Damian Lillard and possibly AJ Green. ​

Defensive Struggles: Both teams have faced defensive challenges recently, with the Suns allowing an average of 116.4 points per game and the Bucks conceding

Suns vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Considering the Suns’ recent struggles and the absence of Kevin Durant, the Bucks are favored to win at home. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s leadership and Milwaukee’s home-court advantage may prove decisive. The Bucks are also 7-3 straight up against the Suns and 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 meetings with Phoenix. I’m laying the 6.5 points at Bovada.lv.

Suns vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -7