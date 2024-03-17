Suns vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. Can the Bucks cover the 2-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Bucks betting prediction.

The Phoenix Suns are 39-28 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 26-39-2 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 43-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 29-37-1 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

543 Phoenix Suns (+2) at 544 Milwaukee Bucks (-2); o/u 227.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: ABC

Suns vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns small forward Josh Okogie will sit out Sunday’s matinee showdown with the Bucks. He’s nursing a lower abdominal strain. Okogie is averaging 4.9 points per contest in 17.1 minutes per game this year. In his stead, Phoenix will likely allot more minutes to a combination of Nassir Little, Royce O’Neale, and David Roddy.

Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic recorded a double-double in his team’s 107-96 road win over Charlotte on Friday night. In that game, the 7-footer from Bosnia scored 13 points and pulled down a game-high 21 rebounds. Nurkic added 2 assists and a blocked shot to round out his stat line.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), shooting guard Malik Beasley (back) and forward MarJon Beauchamp (back) are all officially listed as questionable to play against the Suns on Sunday. The biggest loss of the three would be Antetokounmpo, as he is averaging 30.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game while shooting 61.6% from the field this year.

Beasley would also be a notable loss as he’s putting up 11.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game across 64 starts for Milwaukee this season. Pat Connaughton, Jae Crowder, Bobby Portis, and Danilo Gallinari are all candidates to take on increased roles if Antetokounmpo and/or Beasley are unable to play on Sunday.

Suns vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against Milwaukee.

Phoenix is 12-24-2 ATS after a win this season.

The Suns are 7-11 ATS as an underdog this season.

Milwaukee is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Suns vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Sunday’s game will mark the final game of a four-game road trip for Phoenix. The Suns are 2-1 straight up and 1-2 ATS in the first three games of said road trip. They notched wins over a shorthanded Cavs team and a terrible Hornets team but lost soundly to the Celtics in TD Garden this past Thursday by a score of 127-112. Phoenix is 14-17-1 ATS on the road and 14-23-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. Both of those numbers will be in play on Sunday.

It’s worth monitoring the injury status of Bucks players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malik Beasley all the way up to tipoff. The line could swing one way or the other depending on who’s available for Sunday’s game. Despite Antetokounmpo’s uncertain status, I still like the Bucks in this matchup. Bucks point guard Damian Lillard is the main reason I like Milwaukee. In his past 10 games without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup, Lillard is averaging 30.5 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. I like Lillard to play well irrespective of Antetokounmpo’s status, and I like the Bucks to win and cover this game at home on Sunday afternoon.

Suns vs. Bucks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -2