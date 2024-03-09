Spurs vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will Golden State cover as an 11-point home favorite when it takes on San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Spurs vs. Warriors matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

509 San Antonio Spurs (+11) at 510 Golden State Warriors (-11); o/u 227.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Spurs vs. Warriors: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Osman Not Available vs. Warriors

Cedi Osman (right ankle sprain) will not be available for Saturday’s game against the Warriors. Osman was limited to six minutes in Thursday’s loss to the Kings and will not be available on Saturday. His absence will not significantly impact fantasy basketball. Still, it should mean more playing time for Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, with the former being worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.

Curry’s MRI Comes Back Clean

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the MRI on Stephen Curry’s sprained right ankle returned clean. Curry injured his ankle during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s loss to the Bulls. While no concrete timeline has been provided, Wojnarowski reported that one will depend on how Curry’s ankle responds to treatment in the coming days. At a minimum, he will miss Saturday’s game against the Spurs, but there is optimism Curry will not miss a significant amount of time. Chris Paul and Klay Thompson have the most to gain fantasy-wise, as one will be tabbed to replace Curry in the starting lineup.

Spurs vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Warriors are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games overall

Spurs are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing more than 125 points in their previous game

Warriors are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss

Spurs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Spurs vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 13-3 in the Warriors’ last 16 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home games and is 5-0 in their last five games versus a team with a winning percentage below .400. ON the other side, the under is 6-1-1 in the Spurs’ last eight games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game, is 6-2-1 in their last nine road games and is 12-4-1 in their last 17 games as an underdog.

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: UNDER 227.5