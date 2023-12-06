Spurs vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The San Antonio Spurs travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Timberwolves cover the 12-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Spurs vs. Timberwolves betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The San Antonio Spurs are 3-16 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-12 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 15-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-7-2 ATS this season.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

571 San Antonio Spurs (+12) at 572 Minnesota Timberwolves (-12); o/u 227.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

San Antonio small forward Doug McDermott (illness), shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee), power forward Zach Collins (thumb), and power forward Victor Wembanyama (hip) are all probable to play against Minnesota on Wednesday.

The most crucial player in that group is likely Wembanyama. The rookie from France leads the Spurs in scoring with 19.3 points per game and tops the club in rebounding with 9.7 boards per game. Vassell and Collins are second and fourth on the team in scoring, respectively.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards has missed the team’s last two games with a right hip contusion, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Wednesday’s home date with the Spurs. Edwards is Minnesota’s best player and is averaging 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season.

Minnesota power forward Jaden McDaniels will miss Wednesday’s game with a right ankle sprain. McDaniels is averaging 9.5 points per game in 11 starts for the Timberwolves in 2023.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 0-1-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

San Antonio is 12-8 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the beginning of the 2016 season.

Minnesota is 14-18-2 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Minnesota is 76-78-1 ATS in non-division games since the start of the 2021 season.

The over is 13-6 in San Antonio’s games this year.

The over is 10-9 in Minnesota’s games this season.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

The Spurs are going through it right now. San Antonio has lost 14 straight games straight up. The more interesting number though, is the Spurs recent record against the spread. San Antonio is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games, with ATS wins over the Clippers, Warriors, and Hawks. The Spurs last played on Friday. The extended rest should give San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich time to work with his younger players and help them improve.

The injury status of Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards is worth keeping an eye on. The former #1 overall pick is not only the team’s best player, he is their fiery leader on the floor. The team seems to play with an edge with Edwards in the lineup, and they’ll be missing more than his scoring and defense if he’s forced to sit out a third straight game on Wednesday. Irrespective of his injury status, I like the Spurs to cover the double-digit spread in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction: SAN ANTONIO SPURS +12