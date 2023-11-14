Spurs vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Despite having to lay 9.5 points, is OKC still the correct play in Tuesday night’s Spurs vs. Thunder matchup? Tip-off for this Western Conference contest is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

567 San Antonio Spurs (+9.5) at 568 Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5); o/u 237

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Spurs vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Spurs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Antonio Spurs DFS Spin

Victor Wembanyama totaled 18 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, a steal, a block, two triples and seven turnovers Sunday in a 118-113 loss to the Heat. Wemby shot 8-of-22 from the floor and just 2-of-9 from beyond the arc, and his seven turnovers were easily a career-high. We can forgive the blemishes of a 19-year-old superstar who teased a triple-double and handed out a career-best seven assists in the contest.

San Antonio dropped another game, but this team has been far from the doormat it was a season ago. Wemby and Co. have been competitive despite what the team’s 3-7 record might suggest. The Rookie of the Year candidate will be back in action Tuesday for the In-Season Tournament matchup against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder DFS Spin

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was dominant in Sunday’s 111-99 win over the Suns, scoring 35 points (13-of-22 FGs, 7-of-8 FTs) with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block, and two 3-pointers in 37 minutes. SGA was the best player on the court Sunday night, scoring 35 with a full line while committing just one turnover in his 37 minutes. He’s now scored 30 or more in four straight and seven of the nine games he’s appeared in this season, which is no surprise given his play in 2022-23.

Gilgeous-Alexander is ranked third in 9-cat per-game value by Basketball Monster, trailing only Anthony Davis and early Most Improved Player favorite Tyrese Maxey. Josh Giddey, who remains ranked well outside the top 200, finished Sunday’s win with 10 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and two blocks in 32 minutes. Oklahoma City will play four games in Week 4, beginning with the Spurs at home on Tuesday.

Spurs vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Antonio’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Antonio’s last 6 games on the road

Oklahoma City is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against San Antonio

Oklahoma City is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against San Antonio

Spurs vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Take OKC. The Spurs are just 2-8-1 against the spread in their last 11 games against the Thunder and are 1-4 at the betting window in their last five games overall. The Thunder, meanwhile, have covered in 10 of their last 14 games overall and in five of their last seven home games.

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -9.5