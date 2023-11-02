Spurs vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

For the second consecutive game, the Phoenix Suns will host the San Antonio Spurs from the Footprint Center. The Suns are listed as 8.5-point home favorites and the total at 226.0 points what is the smart play in this rematch from Phoenix? Keep reading for our Spurs vs. Suns prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

561 San Antonio Spurs (+8.5) at 562 Phoenix Suns (-8.5); o/u 226

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Spurs vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Antonio Spurs DFS SPIN

Keldon Johnson led the way for San Antonio in their 115-114 win versus the Suns on Tuesday night. He scored 27 points on 10/20 field. Johnson also scored the all important final two points of the game with just over 1 second on the clock.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

Grayson Allen had his best of the game year for his new team, as he scored 19 points and grabbed seven boards. Allen was 5/7 from deep and is 8/14 from three in his last two games. Allen’s production is especially important with the absence of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Spurs vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Spurs are 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games against the Suns.

The Suns are 6-4 SU in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for Phoenix.

Spurs vs. Suns Prediction:

The Spurs had a massive 2nd half comeback to defeat the Phoenix Suns in the final moments of Tuesday’s contest.

For the Suns and especially Kevin Durant, I doubt Tuesday’s loss has sat well over the past 48 hours in lead up to this contest. The Suns surrendered a 20-point lead, capped off with Durant turning the ball over that led to Keldon Johnson’s game winning layup.

Like Tuesday night, we’re going back to Suns as the play here. It’s possible Booker returns tonight, as he was upgraded to questionable yesterday. Even if Booker does sit out again, the Suns are the significantly better team and they showed that for three quarters on Tuesday. Phoenix should come with some fire after the loss, and this time they don’t take their foot off the gas. Suns win by double digits.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Suns -8.5