    NBA Articles

    Spurs vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Spurs vs. Rockets

    The San Antonio Spurs will travel to Houston to the face the Rockets at the Toyota Center at 8:00p.m. ET on Monday night. The Rockets are listed as 8.5-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 225.5 points, what is the best bet from Houston? Keep reading for our Spurs vs. Rockets prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    551 San Antonio Spurs (+8.5) at 552 Houston Rockets (-8.5); o/u 225.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 11, 2023

    Toyota Center, Houston, TX

    Spurs vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    San Antonio Spurs DFS SPIN

    Victor Wembanyama scored 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the Spurs 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls this past Friday night. Wembanyama now has ten double-doubles on the year. San Antonio will look to snap a 16-game losing streak as they head to Houston on Monday.

    Houston Rockets DFS SPIN

    Fred VanVleet scored 26 points in the Rockets 114-106 win against the Denver Nuggets on December 8th. Houston will look to extend its home winning streak to ten-games when they host the San Antonio Spurs from the Toyota Center.

    San Antonio is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Rockets are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games versus San Antonio.

    The total has gone Under in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Rockets.

    Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction:

    San Antonio enters Houston losers of 16 in a row, while the Rockets’ look to keep the momentum going after defeating OKC and Denver in their prior two games.

    Lay the points with Houston. It is no secret that the Spurs are really struggling, however after their latest loss this feels like a spot, they could really come out flat. San Antonio had a 10-point halftime lead versus Chicago on Friday but struggled mightily in the second half and lost by nine. The Spurs have shown flashes of their talent; however, they haven’t been able to play a complete game. Houston on the other hand is clicking, and they are great at home. The Rockets are the play.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Rockets -8.5

