Spurs vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the spread sitting at 9 points in favor of the home team and the total sitting at 237.5, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Spurs vs. Lakers matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

543 San Antonio Spurs (+9) at 544 Los Angeles Lakers (-9); o/u 237.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 23, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Spurs vs. Lakers: Public Bettors Backing L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wembanyama Scores 26 Points in loss to Dallas

Victor Wembanyama turned in 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists, a steal, three blocks and two triples across 27 minutes in Wednesday’s loss to Dallas. The Mavs have been crushed down low all season, allowing the second-most boards and the ninth-most points in the paint to opponents. Wemby took full advantage of the soft interior defense, getting buckets and boards early and often and leading his team in multiple categories.

Wemby has overtaken Chet Holmgren as fantasy’s top rookie, and games like this are the reason why. It’s not just that Wembanyama can score and rebound, but he can facilitate, hit three-pointers and (most importantly for fantasy managers) block shots at an elite level. He’s been better than advertised and should come out of the All-Star break ready to deliver more first-round performances. Just alien stuff.

LeBron Does Not Face Warriors

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) was ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Warriors. James missed his a second consecutive regular season game after missing the Lakers’ February 14 win over the Jazz. Taurean Prince replaced him in the starting lineup that night. While the veteran wing is more of a points and 3-pointers option, he is worth streaming with LeBron sidelined.

Spurs vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Over is 10-4 in Lakers last 14 overall

Under is 4-1 in Spurs last 5 road games

Over is 5-2 in Lakers last 7 games as a home favorite

Under is 10-1 in Spurs last 11 overall

Spurs vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Take L.A. The Lakers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games, are 5-2 against the number in their last seven games overall and are 19-7 at the betting window in their last 26 home games versus a team with a road winning percentage of less than .400. On the other side, the Spurs are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games as a road underdog, are 1-4 against the number in their last five road games and are 5-15 at the betting window in their last 20 games playing on zero days of rest.

Spurs vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -9