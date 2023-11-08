    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Spurs vs. Knicks

    The San Antonio Spurs will travel to New York to the face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden at 7:30p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Knicks are listed as 10.0-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 222 points, what is the best bet from the big apple on Wednesday night? Keep reading for our Spurs vs. Knicks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    557 San Antonio Spurs (+10.0) at 558 New York Knicks (-10.0); o/u 222.0

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    Spurs vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Spurs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    San Antonio Spurs DFS SPIN

    Doug McDermott led all Spurs in scoring with 17 points in Monday’s 152-111 loss to the Pacers. McDermott was one of the few bright spots for the Spurs in the defeat. The Spurs will look to bounce-back from the blowout loss on Wednesday from MSG.

    New York Knicks DFS SPIN

    RJ Barrett had a big game for New York in their 111-97 home win against the Clippers on Monday night. Barrett recorded 26 points on 9/16 from the field. Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson also had big nights as they both recorded double-doubles on Monday.

    San Antonio is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Knicks are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games versus San Antonio.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction:

    The Spurs were blown out in Indiana on Monday night, while the Knicks looked impressive in their double-digit win versus the new look Clippers.

    Although nearly nothing went right for San Antonio on either end of the floor on Monday, were going to back them here versus the Knicks. The Spurs got destroyed by the Clippers on October 29th and bounced back to beat the Suns two days later.I think we could see a similar situation transpire here. Popovich is a hall of game coach, who can make game-to-game adjustments better than anybody in the league. While the Spurs don’t have as much talent as New York, young guys such as Keldon Johnson and Victor Wembanyama should be fired up to play at the Garden. Back the Spurs, this game will be closer than expected.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Spurs +10.0

