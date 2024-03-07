Spurs vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Catching 10.5 in Thursday night’s Spurs vs. Kings matchup, will San Antonio cover as a road underdog? Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET in San Antonio.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

559 San Antonio Spurs (+10.5) at 560 Sacramento Kings (-10.5); o/u 238

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Spurs vs. Kings: Public Bettors Favor Sacramento

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wembanyama has been Ruled out vs. Kings

Victor Wembanyama (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out for Thursday’s matchup with the Kings. Wemby played through soreness in hos shoulder on Tuesday, but now he won’t suit up on Thursday due to an ankle sprain. Zach Collins should replace him in the starting unit, wiht Dominick Barlow playing the backup center minutes. Wemby’s next chance to suit up will be in Golden State on Saturday.

Sabonis Dominates Glass with 19 Rebounds

Domantas Sabonis dominated the glass on Monday and finished with 18 points (7-of-18 FGs), 19 rebounds, four assists and two steals against Chicago. Per usual, Sabonis recorded a double-double. This was his 43rd straight, which is the 19th-longest streak in NBA history.

This is the longest streak since Kevin Love went 53 straight games with a double-double during the 2010-11 season. Unfortunately, he was battling foul trouble throughout the game and ended up fouling out with about three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. They weren’t able to hang on and secure the win after Sabonis fouled out, but Sabonis still dominated in the box score. He’ll look to keep his double-double streak going against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Spurs vs. Kings NBA Betting Trends

Over is 10-4 in Kings last 14 overall

Under is 20-8-3 in Spurs last 31 overall

Over is 4-1 in Kings last 5 home games

Under is 3-0-1 in Spurs last 4 road games

Spurs vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

Take San Antonio. The Spurs are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 5-2 against the number in their last seven games as an underdog and are 5-0 at the betting window in their last five games versus a team with a winning record. On the other side, the Kings are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games as a favorite, are 1-4 against the number in their last five home games and are 1-4 at the betting window in their last five home games versus a team with a road winning percentage of less than .400.

Spurs vs. Kings Betting Prediction: SAN ANTONIO SPURS +10.5