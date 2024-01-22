Spurs vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 13.5 and the total at 237, what’s the best bet on the board when it comes to Monday night’s Spurs vs. 76ers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

503 San Antonio Spurs (+13.5) at 504 Philadelphia 76ers (-13.5); o/u 237

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 22, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Spurs vs. 76ers: Bettors Throwing Money Behind Road Dog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Spurs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wembanyama Fuels Comeback win vs. Wizards

Victor Wembanyama finished Saturday’s comeback win over Washington with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, six blocks and two triples across 28 minutes. Since tallying a triple-double against Detroit, Wemby has scored at least 20 points in four straight with two double-doubles along the way. He was a bit light in the rebounds department against a shorthanded Wizards frontcourt, but three of his teammates finished with at least seven rebounds in this well-rounded team effort.

The rookie hadn’t played more than 27 minutes in a game since December 17, but that changed in this one as he was on the court late in this tightly-contested affair. The Spurs travel to San Antonio for a primetime matchup with the 76ers on Monday, and Wemby will look to stay productive against Joel Embiid and Co.

Embiid Amassed 33 Points in win over Charlotte

Joel Embiid amassed 33 points (11-of-23 FGs, 11-of-12 FTs), 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in Saturday’s 97-89 win over Charlotte, playing 37 minutes. Embiid was initially questionable for Saturday’s game, as it was the second of a back-to-back. But the reigning MVP was cleared to play and finished with another 30/10 stat line.

Embiid hasn’t failed to score at least 30 points in a game since November 15, and the three blocks were one more than his total in Philadelphia’s last three contests. Embiid and the 76ers play three games during Week 14, beginning with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Monday.

Spurs vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Under is 3-0-1 in 76ers last 4 games as a home underdog

Over is 4-1 in 76ers last 5 when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game

Under is 4-1 in Spurs last 5 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Over is 6-1-1 in Spurs last 8 games as a road favorite

Spurs vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

Take Philadelphia. The 76ers are 37-14-1 against the spread in their last 52 games as a favorite, are 43-20 against the number in their last 63 home games and are 25-11-1 at the betting window in their last 37 games following a win. On the other side, the Spurs are 3-11 against the spread in their last 14 games following a win, are 0-4 against the number in their last four games playing on Monday and are 4-9 at the betting window in their last 13 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

Spurs vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -13.5