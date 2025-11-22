Saturday NBA Best Bets Nov 22: Can Charlotte pull off an upset?

Last Updated on November 21, 2025 11:40 pm by Alex Becker

The NBA schedule on Saturday, Nov. 21, features 7 games. Can Charlotte cover at home against the Clippers? Can Orlando hold off New York at home? Will Atlanta topple New Orleans? Can the Bucks cover without Giannis? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 22.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

NBA Best Bets Nov 22: Pick 1 — Charlotte Hornets +2.5 vs. Los Angeles Clippers (1:00 PM ET)

For Charlotte, Josh Green and Grant Williams will sit out Saturday. Hornets guard Sion James is probable and guard Tre Mann is questionable.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal, Derrick Jones Jr., and Jordan Miller are all officially listed as out for Saturday’s contest.

A whopping 76% of the public bets are on the Clippers -2.5 in this contest, which is why I like the Hornets. A few other numbers will help to bolster Charlotte’s case. The Hornets are 22-19-1 ATS as a home underdog and 39-36-2 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season. The Hornets are also 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games overall, while the Clippers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Charlotte +2.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Nov 22: Pick 2 — Orlando Magic +1.5 vs. New York Knicks (5:00 PM ET on NBA TV)

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (ankle) is probable to play against the Magic on Saturday. OG Anunoby (hamstring) is out.

Magic forward Paolo Banchero (groin) and forward Moritz Wagner (knee) will both sit out Saturday.

I like the Magic in this spot, particularly because of how well they’ve played the Knicks over the past few seasons. In the past 10 matchups between these two teams, Orlando is 6-4 straight-up and 6-4 against the spread against New York. Additionally, the Magic are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall and 31-25-2 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2022 season. The pick is the Magic +1.5 over the Knicks.

NBA Best Bets Nov 22: Pick 4 — Atlanta Hawks -7.5 at New Orleans Pelicans (7:00 PM ET)

Atlanta won’t have Trae Young, N’Faly Dante, or Eli John N’Diaye available against New Orleans on Saturday.

The Pelicans won’t have Dejounte Murray for Saturday’s contest. New Orleans guard Jordan Poole and forward Karlo Matkovic both sat out Friday’s game, and their status for Saturday is unclear at the time of this writing.

I like Atlanta without Trae Young. The Hawks are 7-4 straight up without Trae Young this season, and they are 7-4 ATS this season without the services of their All-Star point guard. Conversely, New Orleans is one of the worst teams in the league. The Pelicans are 2-13 straight up this season, and haven’t won a game since November 5th. They’ve currently lost 8 straight games, with 7 of those losses coming by 7 points or more. Because of how bad the Pelicans are, I’m backing the Hawks in this one. The pick is Atlanta -7.5.

NBA Best Bets Nov 22: Pick 3 — Milwaukee Bucks +8.5 vs. Detroit Pistons (8:00 PM ET on NBA TV)

Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and forward Tobias Harris are both questionable for Saturday’s game against the Bucks. Bobi Klintman and Marcus Sasser are both out for Detroit on Saturday.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, forward Taurean Prince, and guard Kevin Porter Jr. will all miss Saturday’s home date with the Pistons.

I like the Bucks here. The line is as high as it is because Giannis Antetokounmpo is out of the lineup, but I think that presents a value opportunity. 73% of the public bets are on Detroit, so taking Milwaukee against the number is a viable way to fade the public. Additionally, the Bucks are 12-8 ATS as a home underdog and 73-63-4 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2022 season. Milwaukee +8.5 is the pick.

💰 Find The Best NBA Prices Before You Bet

NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly and set limits. If betting stops being fun or feels out of control, seek help immediately. Read our full policy at Responsible Gaming, and visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential resources, including live chat and helpline support.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. If you click and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our recommendations are editorially independent and based on analysis. For more information, please review our full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.