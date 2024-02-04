Rockets vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the spread sitting at 7.5 and the total at 221.5, what’s the strongest play in Sunday night’s Rockets vs. Timberwolves matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

551 Houston Rockets (+7.5) at 552 Minnesota Timberwolves (-7.5); o/u 221.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Rockets vs. Timberwolves: Public Bettors all over Minnesota

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sengun Accumulates 24 Points in win vs. Raptors

Alperen Sengun accumulated 24 points (10-of-14 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), 13 rebounds, eight assists, and one 3-pointer in 29 minutes in Friday’s 135-106 win over the Raptors. Sengun and the other starters didn’t play at all during the fourth quarter, as the Rockets led by 30 points at the end of three. He finished two assists shy of a triple-double, and the third-year center was in some conversations as a possible All-Star reserve.

Sengun’s name wasn’t called on Thursday, but given how he’s developing in Houston, his time will come. Over the past two weeks, he’s provided top-25 per-game value in 8-cat formats. Houston finishes Week 15 on Sunday at Minnesota.

Towns Scores 19 in loss to Magic

Karl-Anthony Towns played 35 minutes in Friday’s 108-106 loss to the Magic. He dropped 19 points (7-of-17 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), three rebounds, one assist, and two 3-pointers. Facing off against the Magic on Friday, Towns put together a below-average performance. He remains a fantasy powerhouse, securing his spot in the top 30 for 9-cat leagues. His shooting efficiency is a standout feature of his game, boasting a 52% field goal percentage and an impressive 87% from the free throw line.

Adding to his value, Towns is averaging 2.2 three-pointers made per game this season, demonstrating his versatility and range on the court. His ability to contribute inside the paint and beyond the arc makes him a unique asset for fantasy managers. With such excellent percentages and multi-categorical contributions, Towns remains a must-have in fantasy lineups.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Under is 5-1 in Timberwolves last 6 overall

Over is 8-3 in Rockets last 11 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Under is 4-1 in Timberwolves last 5 games as a favorite

Over is 5-2 in Rockets last 7 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Rockets vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

Take Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a loss and are 5-2 against the number in their last seven games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the Rockets are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight road games, are 1-5 against the number in their last six games as a road underdog and are 1-6 at the betting window int hier last seven games versus a team with a winning record.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -7.5