Rockets vs. Suns Prediction: Will We See a lot of Points in this Game?

The Houston Rockets head over to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Sunday night. Houston has won their last two games and are currently 48-26 on the season. Phoenix has lost their last two matchups and currently sit with a 35-39 record. They are currently 2.5 point home dogs with this Rockets vs. Suns matchup set to tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Rockets (-2.5) at Phoenix Suns (+2.5) o/u 224

9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 30, 2025

PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

TV: NBAtv

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Rockets

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Houston. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have been on fire, winning 11 of their last 12 games. The latest was a 121-110 victory over the Utah Jazz. Alperen Sengun led the way with 33 points on 11 of 19 shooting from the field. Jalen Green followed him up with 21 points. Fred VanVleet didn’t have a great night, knocking down just 1 of his 10 shot attempts and finishing with 4 points.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns were riding a 4 game win streak before losing their last two games. The latest was a 124-109 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kevin Durant led the team with 23 points. Collin Gillespie followed him up with 22 points on 9 of 11 shooting from the field. Royce O’Neale was good for 21 points after making 7 of his 12 three point attempts. Bradley Beal will miss his 7th straight game on Sunday.

Rockets vs. Suns Betting Trends

Houston is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games

The OVER is 6-1-1 in Houston’s last 8 games

Phoenix is 0-3 ATS in their last 3 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Phoenix’s last 5 games

Rockets vs. Suns Prediction:

Take the over in this matchup on Sunday night. Houston is 6-1-1 to the over in their last 8 games while Phoenix is 4-1 to the over in their last 5 games. The Rockets are 21-14 to the over on the road this season. They have a lot of momentum heading into this game after winning 11 of their last 12 games. Meanwhile the Suns who are fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament, will be leaving it all on the court as the season winds down and every win matters.

Rockets vs. Suns Prediction: Over 224