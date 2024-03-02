Rockets vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the Suns cover as a 9.5-point home favorite on Saturday night when they host Houston at 9:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Rockets vs. Suns matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Rockets vs. Suns: Public Bettors Willing to Lay the Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sengun Ejected vs. Suns

Alperen Sengun was ejected from Thursday’s game against the Suns with 5:44 remaining in the fourth quarter. Not happy with being called for his sixth personal foul, Sengun argued passionately enough to earn two technical fouls and his marching orders shortly after that. Playing 23 minutes, he finished with eight points (3-of-7 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), three rebounds, and four assists. Jock Landale replaced Sengun in the lineup, but it’s doubtful the third-year pivot would face a suspension. However, he will be lighter in the wallet.

Durant Scores 24 Points vs. Rockets

Kevin Durant shot 8-of-19 from the field and 7-of-10 from the foul line in Thursday’s win over Houston, scoring 24 points with seven rebounds, six assists, and one 3-pointer in 40 minutes. Durant failed to record a steal or blocked shot for the first time since a January 14 win over Portland. This is not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, as he continues to provide 1st-round per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats.

Durant has also produced at that level in totals, and it isn’t like he had a bad game on Thursday. He has scored at least 22 points in all four games since the All-Star break, and Durant was also productive in the rebound and assist categories. If there’s something for fantasy managers to be concerned with, it’s the 3-point shooting. In Phoenix’s four post-break games, Durant is 6-of-26 from beyond the arc, far below the norm for one of the game’s greatest shooters.

Rockets vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Suns are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games

Rockets are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 road games

Suns are 6-14 ATS in their last 20 home games vs. a team with a losing road record

Rockets are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game

Rockets vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 5-0 in the Suns’ last five games overall, is 7-2 in their last nine home games and is 8-2 in their last 10 games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the under is 3-0-1 in their last four games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game, is 4-1 in their last five games as a road underdog and is 6-1 in their last seven games following a loss.

Rockets vs. Suns Betting Prediction: UNDER 231