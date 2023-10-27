    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Rockets vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    With the home team laying a single bucket and the total sitting at 228, what’s the smart play in Friday night’s Rockets vs. Spurs matchup? Tip-off for this Western Conference contest is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    545 Houston Rockets (+2) at 546 San Antonio Spurs (-2); o/u 228

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 27, 2023

    Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

    TV: N/A

    Rockets vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Spurs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Houston Rockets DFS Spin

    Fred VanVleet finished Wednesday’s loss to the Magic with 14 points (5-of-13 FG), five assists, a rebound, a steal and four triples. It wasn’t a great debut for the former Raptor, who unsurprisingly shot inefficiently from the field. The poor shooting was to be expected, but his peripheral stats were sorely lacking. This was an ugly game from start to finish for all of Houston’s players, and FVV logged a team-high 34 minutes, despite the Rockets emptying the bench and playing 14 guys. There’s no reason to panic here, and he’ll look to get back on track Friday against the Spurs with a more complete showing.

    San Antonio Spurs DFS Spin

    Victor Wembanyama finished Wednesday’s loss to the Mavericks with 15 points (6-of-9 FG), five rebounds, two assists, two steals, a block and three triples across 23 minutes. One of the most hyped NBA prospects of all time finally made his regular-season debut, and he was great! Wemby threw down lobs, hit three triples, played strong defense and even got teammates involved. This wasn’t the monster effort that many were hoping for, but it was a solid enough debut for the 19-year-old, who made his presence felt on both ends of the court in just 23 minutes. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Wemby’s minutes moving forward, as it’s tough to be an elite fantasy option with minutes in the low-20’s.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games when playing San Antonio

    The Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of San Antonio’s last 8 games

    The Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of San Antonio’s last 8 games at home

    Rockets vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

    Take the over. In the last eight matchups between these two teams, the over cashed six times. In the Spurs’ last 11 games dating back to last season, the over cashed eight times. The over is also 7-1 in the Spurs’ last eight home games and is 9-2 in their last 11 games played on a Friday.

    Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Prediction: OVER 228

