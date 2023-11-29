Rockets vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Houston Rockets head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Wednesday night at 9:00 PM ET. Can the Nuggets cover the 6-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Rockets vs. Nuggets betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Houston Rockets are 8-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-4-1 ATS this season.

The Denver Nuggets are 12-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-11 ATS this season.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Houston Rockets (+6) at 568 Denver Nuggets (-6); o/u 217.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Rockets vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 96% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Houston forward Amen Thompson was able to take part in non-contact drills on Sunday but hasn’t been cleared to participate in full-court scrimmage work yet as he recovers from a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. Thompson is averaging 6.3 points per game in 16.8 minutes per contest for the Rockets this season.

Rockets shooting guard Victor Oladipo will remain out of the lineup as he recovers from a left patellar tendon injury he suffered last season. Oladipo averaged 10.7 points per game in 42 contests as a member of the Miami Heat last season.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Three of Denver’s top four scorers’ injury status is up in the air as of this writing. Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hamstring), power forward Aaron Gordon (heel) and center Nikola Jokic (back) are all listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s home date with the Rockets. It’s worth noting that all three players sat out Denver’s 113-104 road win over the L.A. Clippers on Monday night.

Nuggets forward Peyton Watson is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game due to an illness. Watson is averaging 4.4 points per game in 14.5 minutes per contest for Denver this season.

Rockets vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Houston is an NBA-best 3-0 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Denver is an NBA-worst 0-3 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Houston is 1-0 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Denver is 4-6 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Rockets vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

The public is overreacting to the Nuggets’ impressive shorthanded win over the Clippers on Monday night. Denver has struggled mightily against the number all season. The Nuggets are 4-7 ATS after a win this season and only 6-11 ATS as a favorite this year.

The Rockets, on the other hand, have been great against the number in 2023. Houston is 4-2 ATS after a loss this season and the Rockets are 8-4 ATS as an underdog this year. What’s more, the Rockets have the third-best record ATS when facing conference opponents this season at 9-3-1. Houston is also 9-2 ATS against non-division opponents this year, which is the second-best mark in the league. The public might be on the Nuggets on Wednesday night, but I’m not. I’m taking the Rockets and the points in Denver.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Prediction: HOUSTON ROCKETS +6