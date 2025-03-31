Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Houston Rockets (48-26) will face the Los Angeles Lakers (45-29) on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game is set to tip off at 10:00 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcast on TNT, truTV, and Max. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Rockets vs. Lakers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Rockets (+5) at Los Angeles Lakers (-5); o/u 226

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 31, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Rockets vs. Lakers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance:

Houston Rockets: The Rockets have been in impressive form, winning 11 of their last 12 games. They are currently second in the Western Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets. Houston’s defense ranks third in the league, allowing 110.2 points per 100 possessions. ​

Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers are fourth in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies. They recently concluded a four-game road trip with a 2-2 record, including a 134-127 victory over the Grizzlies. Los Angeles ranks 12th in offensive efficiency, averaging 115.4 points per 100 possessions.

Key Players:

Houston Rockets:

Jalen Green: Averaging 21.5 points per game with a 42.5% field goal percentage.

Alperen Sengun: Notched 33 points and 10 rebounds in a recent win over the Utah Jazz. ​

Los Angeles Lakers:

LeBron James: Averaging 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game. He is listed as probable for the game despite dealing with a left groin strain. ​

Luka Doncic: Contributing significantly, with recent performances including 29 points and nine assists against the Grizzlies.

Injuries:

Houston Rockets: Tari Eason is listed as out for the game. ​

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James is probable despite a left groin strain, and Maxi Kleber remains out until April 11. ​

Statistical Comparison:

Houston Rockets: Average 113.7 points per game with a 45.1% field goal percentage and 48.6 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Lakers: Average 113.2 points per game, shooting 47.9% from the field, and collect 42.5 rebounds per game.

Rockets vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the over at Bovada.lv. The over has hit in six out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, which includes both of the meetings in January. The over is also 6-3-1 in the Rockets’ last 10 games overall and is 7-3 in the Lakers’ last 10 contests.

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: OVER 226