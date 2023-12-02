Close Menu
    Rockets vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Rockets vs. Lakers

    The Houston Rockets head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Saturday night at 10:30 PM ET. Can the Rockets cover the 5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Rockets vs. Lakers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The Houston Rockets are 8-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-4-2 ATS this season.

    The Los Angeles Lakers are 11-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-12 ATS this season.

    Rockets vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

    553 Houston Rockets (+5) at 554 Los Angeles Lakers (-5); o/u 221.5

    10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    Rockets vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

    Houston shooting guards Victor Oladipo (knee) and Amen Thompson (ankle) will both sit out Saturday’s game at Los Angeles. Oladipo has yet to suit up this season, and Thompson is averaging 6.3 points per game in 4 contests for the Rockets this year. 

    Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet (thumb) and small forward Jae’Sean Tate (knee) are both probable to play against the Lakers this weekend. VanVleet is averaging 16.1 points, 9.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game for Houston on the campaign. 

    Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Lakers forward LeBron James is questionable for Saturday’s home date with the Rockets due to a left calf contusion. It’s worth noting that James has been managing the same injury for about a week and he’s played at least 24 minutes in every game this week. James leads the Lakers in scoring with 24.8 points per game this year.

    The Lakers will likely be getting several players back on Saturday. Los Angeles center Jaxson Hayes (elbow), small forward Cam Reddish (groin), small forward Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), power forward Rui Hachimura (nose), and power forward Anthony Davis (hip) are all listed as probable to play on Saturday night.

    Houston is 2-1 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

    Houston is 8-4-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

    The Rockets are 4-2-1 ATS after a loss this season.

    The Rockets are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Lakers.

    The under is 10-6 in Houston’s games this season.

    The under is 11-9 in L.A.’s games this year.

    Rockets vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

    These two teams played each other in Los Angeles two weeks ago on November 19th. The Lakers were favored by 6 points and won that game 105-104. They did not cover. That’s been a trend for L.A. this season as the Lakers are only 8-12 ATS overall. That ranks in the bottom third of the NBA this season. Since 2022, Los Angeles is 19-20 ATS as a home favorite and 10-18-1 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage.

    The Rockets have been on a tear against the number of late. Houston is 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games and they are 9-3-2 ATS in conference games this year. The Rockets have also been profitable when getting a medium amount of rest, as they are 2-1 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season. I like the Rockets to keep their ATS momentum going on Saturday, and I believe they’ll cover the number against the Lakers on the road.

    Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction: HOUSTON ROCKETS +5

