Rockets vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team laying four points and the total sitting at 217.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Rockets vs. Heat matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Houston Rockets (+4) at 534 Miami Heat (-4); o/u 217.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, January 8, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Public Bettors Backing Home Favorite in Miami

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sengun Coming off Double-Double in Rockets’ Win

Alperen Sengun ended Saturday’s 112-108 victory over the Bucks with 21 points (7-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes.

Sengun wasn’t efficient from the field in Saturday’s win but registered his 11th double-double of the year. The third-year center has scored 20-plus points in eight of his last nine games. Sengun is averaging 21.4 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists over 32.0 minutes per game this season.

Hero Strong in Recent win over Lakers

Tyler Herro ended with 21 points (7-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday’s 110-96 win over the Lakers.

Herro hit four three-pointers in the win, effectively negating an otherwise mediocre shooting performance. The Heat struggled with shooting for the first three quarters but had a huge rally in the fourth led by Duncan Robinson. Herro’s usage will remain high while Jimmy Butler (foot) is absent from the starting lineup.

Heat Dominant at Home vs. Rockets

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Miami’s last 11 games played on a Monday when at home

Miami are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games when playing at home against Houston

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Houston’s last 12 games played on a Monday when on the road

Houston are 3-19 SU in their last 22 games played on a Monday when playing on the road

Rockets vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Take Miami. The Heat are 10-3-1 against the spread in their last 14 games against the Rockets and have covered in six out of their last eight home games versus Houston. The Rockets are also 6-15 at the betting window in their last 21 games played in January and are 8-20 against the number in their last 28 road games when playing on the road.

Rockets vs. Heat Betting Prediction: MIAMI HEAT -4