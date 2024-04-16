Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Reds vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Reds vs. Mariners

    With Hunter Greene set to oppose Logan Gilbert in Tuesday night’s pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Reds vs. Mariners clash at 9:40 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    977 Cincinnati Reds (+116) at 978 Seattle Mariners (-136); o/u 7

    9:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 15, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

    Reds vs. Mariners: Public Bettors Backing Favorite

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    India struggles in leadoff spot

    Jonathan India went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts from the leadoff spot Monday against the Mariners. India has walked 13 times this season, so he has a solid .352 OBP in spite of a .182 average. Still, the Reds ought to try Jake Fraley or Elly De La Cruz in the leadoff spot until India heats up. That said, David Bell seems to really like his set lineup at the moment; he’s continued to hit Christian Encarnacion-Strand third in spite of his struggles, and he’s refused to move De La Cruz up from the sixth spot.

    Haniger delivers two-run HR

    Mitch Haniger delivered a two-run homer and an RBI double in Monday’s win over the Reds. Haniger had been pretty quiet since his big Opening Day in his return to Seattle, but this puts him back up to .286/.375/.500 for the season. The Mariners had him DH today for the first time since March 31. That they’re treating Mitch Garver like a full-time DH means they can’t give Haniger the additional time off his feet that might help him remain healthy in the long run.

    The total has gone OVER in 15 of Cincinnati’s last 21 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games against Seattle

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 7 games this season

    Reds vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Seattle. The Reds are just 5-17 in their last 22 games against the Mariners and are 1-8 in their last nine road games against Seattle.

    Reds vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -136

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com