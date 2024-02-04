Raptors vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is 8.5 too many points to lay with Oklahoma City in Sunday’s Raptors vs. Thunder matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or will Toronto cash as a road underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Toronto Raptors (+8.5) at 554 Oklahoma City Thunder (-8.5); o/u 238.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Raptors vs. Thunder: Public Bettors all over OKC

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Poeltl Returns to Lineup for Raptors in Loss

Jakob Poeltl finished Friday’s 135-106 loss to the Rockets with six points (3-of-5 FGs), five rebounds, one assist, and two blocks in 20 minutes. Poeltl returned to the Raptors lineup after missing 11 games with a sprained ankle, and Friday was a night to forget. Foul trouble limited his workload, with the 7-footer fouling out after just 20 minutes. Poeltl’s provided solid fantasy value when healthy, so those who have him rostered shouldn’t panic after this performance. He’ll look to bounce back on Sunday when the Raptors visit the Timberwolves. Thaddeus Young, Poeltl’s replacement in the starting lineup on most nights, finished with eight points, four rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench.

Alexander Pours in 31 vs. Hornets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played 30 minutes in Friday’s 126-106 win over the Hornets, scoring 31 points (11-of-15 FGs, 8-of-10 FTs) with three rebounds, nine assists, five steals, three blocks, and one 3-pointer.

The final margin for Friday’s game doesn’t do it any justice, as the Thunder shut down their main options by the end of the third quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander only needed 30 minutes to post a robust stat line, as he only missed four shots from the field while also tallying nine assists and eight “stocks.” Selected an All-Star starter for the first time, Gilgeous-Alexander has played at a level that makes him worthy of some MVP chatter. Oklahoma City ends its Week 15 slate at home against the Raptors on Sunday.

Raptors vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Thunder last 5 overall

Over is 7-2 in Raptors last 9 road games

Under is 5-1 in Thunder last 6 home games

Under is 7-2 in Raptors last 9 overall

Raptors vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Take Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 16-6 against the spread in their last 22 home games, are 25-10 against the number in their last 35 games as a home favorite and are 44-21-3 at the betting window in their last 68 games following a win of more than 10 points. On the other side, the Raptors are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 5-11 against the number in their last 16 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600 and are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game.

Raptors vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -8.5