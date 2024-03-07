Raptors vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will host the Toronto Raptors from the Footprint Center. The Suns are listed as 10.0-point home favorites and the total at 231.5 points what is the smart play from Phoenix? Keep reading for our Raptors vs. Suns prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Toronto Raptors (+10.0) at 554 Phoenix Suns (-10.0); o/u 231.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Raptors vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors DFS SPIN

Toronto dropped to 23-39 on the season after losing to New Orleans 139-98 on Tuesday. Immanuel Quickly led the Raptors with 17 points in 33 minutes of action. The defense will need to improve quickly if they want any chance of beating the Suns on Thursday.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

Phoenix picked up a massive overtime victory in Denver on March 5th. Kevin Durant led the charge with 35 points and grabbed eight boards. The Suns look to continue their momentum as they host Toronto on Thursday.

Raptors vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Raptors are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against the Suns.

Toronto is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 away games.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Raptors vs. Suns Prediction:

Toronto looks to get back in the win column, while Phoenix seeks their second consecutive victory.

Give me the over here. Even without Devin Booker and Scottie Barnes there are still plenty of playmakers up and down each roster to push this game over the total. Toronto really struggles defensively, but with guys like Quickley, Trent and Barrett they can keep this game close with their shotmaking. Phoenix should not have any issues scoring the ball, over is the play.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 231.5