Raptors vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Raptors will travel to San Antonio to the face the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center at 3:30p.m. ET on Sunday. The Spurs are listed as 4.0-point home underdogs and the total is sitting at 221, what is the smart bet from San Antonio on Sunday afternoon? Keep reading for our Raptors vs. Spurs prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Toronto Raptors (-4.0) at 520 San Antonio Spurs (+4.0); o/u 221.0

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Raptors vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Spurs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors DFS SPIN

Scottie Barnes continued his strong season in Thursday’s 114-99 loss to the 76ers. Barnes recorded 24 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Through six games, Barnes is averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists per game.

San Antonio Spurs DFS SPIN

Victor Wembanyama led all Spurs in scoring with 38 points on 15/26 from the field in the Thursday’s win against the Suns. Not only did Wembanyama have a great game, he did it when it mattered most recording 10 points in final 4:30 of the Thursday’s contest. Spurs fan and fans of game the game will be tuning to watch Wembanyama play.

Raptors vs. Spurs Betting Trends

Toronto is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Raptors are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games versus San Antonio.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Raptors vs. Spurs Prediction:

The Raptors are coming off a road loss to the 76ers, while the Spurs recorded impressive back-to-back win against the Suns.

The Spurs looked impressive in Phoenix with consecutive wins. Victor Wembanyama showed his flashes of excellence, especially in Thursday’s contest. The hype looks real through five games.

While Wembanyama has looked great and he has been the main topic of discussion, I think the Spurs struggle here without Devin Vassell. Vassell left Thursday’s contest with a groin issue and has been ruled out for Sunday. Vassell has been great for San Antonio averaging nearly 20 points per game and 40% from 3, without his presence I think the Spurs struggle. The Raptors take care of business against the short-handed Spurs on Sunday.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Raptors -4.0