    NBA Articles

    Raptors vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Raptors vs. Rockets

    With Houston listed as a 4.5-point home favorite and the total sitting at 227.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Raptors vs. Rockets matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    519 Toronto Raptors (+4.5) at 520 Houston Rockets (-4.5); o/u 227.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 2, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    Raptors vs. Rockets: Public Bettors Siding with Houston

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Poeltl Full Participate in Practice

    Jakob Poeltl (left ankle sprain) and Immanuel Quickley (right quadriceps contusion) were full participants in Thursday’s practice, and RJ Barrett practiced with no contact.

    Poeltl has missed 11 straight, but he’s got a chance to return to the lineup Friday against Houston. Thad Young and Jontay Porter (back) have been holding things down at center, and both will see their minutes reduced once Poeltl is back on the court. Quickley has missed three straight, but if he’s cleared to return Friday, Gary Trent Jr. and Dennis Schroder would likely see a reduction in playing time. Schroder and GTJ could stay involved, however, if Barrett misses a third straight game Friday. Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora would benefit the most from another Barrett absence.

    VanVleet Amasses 16 Points in loss to Pelicans

    Fred VanVleet played 37 minutes in Wednesday’s 110-99 loss to the Pelicans, amassing 16 points (6-of-12 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), three rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two 3-pointers. VanVleet was relatively quiet until the fourth quarter when he shot 3-of-5 from the field to push his point total into double figures. While the Rockets didn’t need scoring from their point guard in Monday’s win over the Lakers, he entered Wednesday shooting 4-of-16 from the field in his prior two games. Despite shooting 42.5% from the field, VanVleet has been a 3rd-round player over the past two weeks. While the field goal percentage tends to be low, Mr. Bet on Yourself does enough across the board to provide high value to fantasy managers.

    Over is 4-1 in Rockets last 5 home games vs. a team with a road winning % of less than .400

    Over is 4-0 in Rockets last 4 games following a straight up loss

    Under is 7-1 in Raptors last 8 overall

    Over is 6-2 in Raptors last 8 road games

    Raptors vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

    Take Toronto. The Rockets are just 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 games overall, are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games as a favorite and are 10-21 at the betting window in their last 31 games following a loss of more than 10 points. On the other side, the Raptors are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven road games.

    Raptors vs. Rockets Betting Prediction: TORONTO RAPTORS +4.5

