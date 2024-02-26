Close Menu
    Raptors vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Raptors are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games playing on 2 days rest

    Will the Pacers cover as a 6.5-point home favorite when they host the Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better play in tonight’s Raptors vs. Pacers matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    573 Toronto Raptors (+6.5) at 574 Indiana Pacers (-6.5); o/u 245.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 26, 2024

    Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

    Barnes Posts 18 Points in win vs. Nets

    Scottie Barnes posted a full line on Thursday with 18 points (7-of-13 FGs), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block and one triple in a 121-93 win over the Nets. After playing in his first All-Star Game, Barnes got right back to work on Thursday and put up a full line while recording his fourth double-double in his last five games.

    He did most of his work early and had 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block at halftime, and with he didn’t need to add much more after the break. Barnes has provided top-20 value in 9-cat leagues this season, though he ranks just inside the top-50 over the last two months. They finish out the week in Atlanta on Friday, which is the second night of a back-to-back.

    Haliburton Accumulates 17 Points

    Tyrese Haliburton logged 31 minutes in Sunday’s win over the Mavericks, accumulating 17 points (8-of-15 FGs), three rebounds, 10 assists, four steals, and one 3-pointer. Haliburton has reached double figures in assists in six straight games, a byproduct of his minutes no longer being restricted. The hamstring is no longer an issue for the All-Star point guard, and the Pacers and fantasy managers will reap the rewards. Haliburton is providing top 10 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats, while the hamstring injury and subsequent minutes restrictions are why he’s a 2nd-round player in totals. Indiana will host the Raptors on Monday, the first of four games they play in Week 18.

    Pacers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

    Raptors are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games playing on 2 days rest

    Pacers are 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite

    Raptors are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 Monday games

    Raptors vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 8-2 in the Pacers’ last 10 games as a favorite, is 4-1 in their last five games as a home favorite and is 4-1 in their last five games overall. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Raptors’ last six games overall.

    Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: UNDER 246

