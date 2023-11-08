Raptors vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Toronto Raptors head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Wednesday night at 8:30 PM ET. Can the Mavericks cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Raptors vs. Mavericks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Toronto Raptors are 3-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-3 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 6-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-3 ATS this season.

Raptors vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

573 Toronto Raptors (+5.5) at 574 Dallas Mavericks (-5.5); o/u 224.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Raptors vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Toronto power forward Precious Achiuwa is questionable for Wednesday night’s road tilt with Dallas due to a left groin strain. Achiuwa has missed the club’s last four games with that same injury.

Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes had a monster game in his team’s 123-116 road win over San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. In that game, Barnes led the team in points, rebounds, and assists as he posted an impressive stat line of 30-11-6 on 9 of 20 shooting from the floor and 5 of 10 shooting from long range. He leads the Raptors in scoring with 22.6 points per game this season.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks power forward Maxi Kleber has missed the team’s last three games with a right small toe dislocation, and he’s questionable for Wednesday’s game due to that ailment. Kleber is averaging 3.3 points per game in 18.8 minutes per contest for Dallas in 2023.

Dallas sixth man Tim Hardaway Jr. was key in his team’s 117-102 road win over Orlando on Monday. Coming off the bench, Hardaway poured in 21 points, converted 4 of 11 three-point tries, and grabbed 6 rebounds while shooting 50% from the floor. Hardaway has been a pleasant surprise for the Mavs this season as he’s third on the team in scoring with 18.1 points per game.

Raptors vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

The over is 7-3 in Dallas’s last 10 games.

Toronto is 18-25-1 ATS as the road team since the beginning of last season.

The over is 48-40-1 in Dallas’s games since the beginning of last season.

The over is 50-40 in Toronto’s games since the beginning of last season.

Raptors vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

The Mavericks have gotten off to a fast start in 2023 largely due to their offense. Dallas is fourth in the NBA in offensive efficiency, third in effective field goal percentage, third in true shooting percentage, and second in three-point field goal percentage. Their two-headed offensive monster of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has been bolstered by solid play from both Tim Hardaway Jr. and Grant Williams this season. I see no reason that that trend shouldn’t continue.

Toronto might look sluggish in this contest as this will be their third game of a four-game road trip. The Raptors beat the Spurs in overtime on Sunday and made the short trip north for this game on Wednesday. Toronto is 27th in the NBA in scoring this season at 107.1 points per game. That’s a far cry from Dallas’s scoring offense as the Mavs rank fifth in the NBA with 120.7 points per game. I don’t think Toronto will be able to slow down Dallas enough to keep this game close, so I’m laying the points with the Mavericks at home on Wednesday.

Raptors vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -5.5