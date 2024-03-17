Raptors vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 11.5 and the total at 216, what’s the best bet in Sunday night’s Raptors vs. Magic matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

549 Toronto Raptors (+11.5) at 550 Orlando Magic (-11.5); o/u 216

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

TV: N/A

Raptors vs. Magic: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Trent Scores 31 Points vs. Magic

Gary Trent Jr. played 31 minutes in Friday’s 113-103 loss to the Magic. He recorded 31 points (10-of-17 FGs, 4-of-5 FTs), four rebounds, one steal, and seven 3-pointers. Active after missing two games with a strained groin, Trent was red-hot on Friday. He shot 7-of-11 from beyond the arc. That was his highest number of triples in a game for GTJ since January 17 (eight vs. Miami).

Trent has scored 30 or more in two of his last three outings and is ranked just outside the top 25 in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks. With RJ Barrett (bereavement leave) away from the team, GTJ can go on a serious run. He’s rostered in 49% of Yahoo leagues and is worth adding in standard leagues.

Banchero Scores 17 Points

Paolo Banchero shot 5-of-15 from the field and 6-of-6 from the foul line in Friday’s win over Toronto, accounting for 17 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer in 35 minutes.

Banchero’s points, rebounds, and assists were solid, but this was an inefficient night for the reigning Rookie of the Year. He shot 33.3% from the field and finished with more turnovers (six) than made field goals (five). A top 50 player in 8-cat formats over the past two weeks, Banchero is ranked just inside the top 100 in 9-cat thanks to an average of 4.0 turnovers per game. Frontcourt sidekick Wendell Carter Jr. had a better night, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two 3-pointers, and just one turnover in 27 minutes.

Raptors vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Under is 9-2 in Magic last 11 overall

Over is 13-5 in Raptors last 18 road games

Under is 4-1 in Magic last 5 home games

Over is 13-3 in Raptors last 16 road games vs. a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

Raptors vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Take Orlando. The Magic are 27-10-1 against the spread in their last 38 home games, are 53-26-1 against the number in their last 80 games overall and are 17-3-1 at the betting window in their last 21 home games versus a team with a losing road record. On the other side, the Raptors are just 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games overall, are 1-7 against the number in their last eight games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game and are 2-7 at the betting window in their last nine games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game.

Raptors vs. Magic Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC -11.5