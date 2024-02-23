Raptors vs. Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the number sits at 244.5, is the over still a safe play in Friday night’s Raptors vs. Hawks matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Toronto Raptors (+6.5) at 526 Atlanta Hawks (-6.5); o/u 244.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 23, 2024

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Raptors vs. Hawks: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Toronto

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Barnes Posts 29 Points in Loss to Pacers

Scottie Barnes posted 29 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block Wednesday in a narrow loss to the Pacers. Barnes delivered another monster performance, though it wasn’t a surprise considering he’s stuffed the stat sheet all season. In addition to his strong production as a scorer, rebounder and facilitator, Barnes has been an elite defender. He’s one of 14 players with at least one block and one steal and one of four with at least 1.2 of each (Alex Caruso, Mitchell Robinson, Robert Williams). He’s ranked 21st in per-game fantasy value, and he shows no sign of slowing down.

Capela Available for Raptors

Clint Capela (left adductor strain) is available for Friday’s game against the Raptors but will be on a minutes restriction. Capela has been sidelined since February 3, missing six games with the strained adductor. His minutes will be restricted in the short term, which should keep Bruno Fernando on the radar as a deep-league streamer. Onyeka Okongwu remains sidelined with a sprained toe and is expected to be out for the “foreseeable future,” according to Hawks coach Quin Snyder.

Raptors vs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

Hawks are 15-36 ATS in their last 51 games overall

Raptors are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 road games vs. a team with a losing home record

Hawks are 8-22 ATS in their last 30 home games

Raptors are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games playing on 0 days rest

Raptors vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Hawks’ last eight home games, is 26-12 in their last 38 games versus a team with a winning percentage below .400 and is 25-12-1 in their last 38 games versus an opponent with a losing record. On the other side, the over is 19-7 in the Raptors’ last 26 road games, is 4-1 in their last five games as an underdog and is 9-3 in their last 12 games versus an opponent with a losing record.

Raptors vs. Hawks Betting Prediction: OVER 244.5