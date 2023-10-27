Raptors vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

What’s the best bet in Friday night’s Raptors vs. Bulls matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET? The Bulls are laying 2 points as a home favorite tonight, while the total currently sitting at 218 points.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

543 Toronto Raptors (+2) at 544 Chicago Bulls (-2); o/u 218

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 27, 2023

United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: N/A

Raptors vs. Bulls Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors DFS Spin

Pascal Siakam shot 5-of-17 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line in Wednesday’s win over the Timberwolves, accounting for 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and three 3-pointers in 34 minutes. Wednesday’s game wasn’t for the faint of heart, as both teams struggled to covert shots inside the arc. Siakam made two of his 12 2-point attempts on the night, but he was able to provide solid rebounding and assist numbers. Siakam shot 48.0% from the field and 53.2% from two last season, so fantasy managers shouldn’t be concerned about his performance against a team that employs two seven-footers in its starting lineup. Friday’s matchup against the Bulls could be a better one for Siakam and his teammates.

Chicago Bulls DFS Spin

According to Shams Charania, the Bulls and DeMar DeRozan are “apart right now on multiple fronts” regarding a potential contract extension. Charania notes that the two sides are apart on salary and number of years but that DeRozan is also hesitant to sign before seeing how the team performs this season. Shams also reports that Chicago held a players only meeting after the 20-point loss to OKC in the opener, which isn’t a great sign right out of the gate. To his credit, DeRozan scored 20 points on 20 shots Wednesday. Based on the Bulls’ lackluster performance and Shams’ report, we wouldn’t expect an extension for DeRozan any time soon.

Raptors vs. Bulls NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Chicago

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games when playing Chicago

Chicago is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Toronto

The Bulls are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Toronto

Raptors vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

Take the under, which is 21-6 in the Bulls’ last 27 games when playing against an opponent in the Eastern Conference. The total has also fallen under in nine of Chicago’s last 12 games when playing the Raptors at the United Center. Speaking of Toronto, the under cashed in all five of the Raptors’ last five games playing Chicago on the road.

Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: UNDER 218