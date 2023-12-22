Raptors vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Toronto Raptors head to Philly to face the 76ers on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Raptors cover the 8-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Raptors vs. 76ers betting prediction.

The Toronto Raptors are 11-16 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-14-1 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 19-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 19-8 ATS this season.

Raptors vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Toronto Raptors (+8) at 518 Philadelphia 76ers (-8); o/u 229.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 22, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Raptors vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes was great in his team’s 113-104 home loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday night. In that game, the Florida State alum posted 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. He shot 13 of 22 from the field and 3 of 4 from the foul line.

Toronto forward Pascal Siakam was also solid in his team’s game on Wednesday night. The seventh-year man logged 18 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 made three-pointer. He’s leading the Raptors in scoring with 21.0 points per game this season.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

76ers forward Nicolas Batum won’t play in his team’s home game against the Raptors on Friday night. He’s nursing a right hamstring injury. Batum is averaging 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 14 starts for Philadelphia this season.

Philadelphia shooting guard De’Anthony Melton is questionable to play in Friday’s game with a left thigh contusion. Melton is averaging 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 27 starts for the Sixers this season.

Sixers power forward Robert Covington missed his team’s last game with an illness, but he’s probable to play against the Raptors on Friday night. Covington is averaging 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 16.5 minutes per contest this year.

Raptors vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Philadelphia is 11-4 ATS as the home team this season.

Toronto is 4-6-1 ATS as the road team this season.

Toronto is 6-9-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Raptors vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

The 76ers have the most wins against the spread of any team in the NBA this year. Philly is 19-8 ATS, and the only team with a better ATS winning percentage is Oklahoma City. The 76ers have excelled as favorites as they are 16-5 ATS when laying points this year. Philadelphia has also been terrific when playing an opponent on equal rest this season as they are 12-6 ATS in that scenario.

And finally, the Sixers have been lights out against their division this year, as they are 5-1 ATS against Atlantic division foes in 2023. This line might seem a bit high, but of Toronto’s last 10 games, they have 5 losses by 9 points or more. Plus, the Raptors lost to the 76ers by 15 points the last time these two teams played at the Wells Fargo Center. For all of those reasons, I like the Sixers to win and cover the number at home against the Raptors on Friday night.

Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -8