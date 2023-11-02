Pistons vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Detroit Pistons head to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Thursday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Pistons cover the 7.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Pistons vs. Pelicans betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Detroit Pistons are 2-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-2 ATS this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-1 ATS this season.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Detroit Pistons (+7.5) at 558 New Orleans Pelicans (-7.5); o/u 219

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Pistons vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Pistons Daily Fantasy Spin

Pistons center Jalen Duren missed his team’s last game with an ankle injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s clash with the Pelicans. Duren is averaging 15.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in 30.8 minutes per contest for Detroit this season.

Detroit shooting guard Alec Burks sat out the team’s last contest with left forearm soreness, and he’s also listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. Burks is third on the team in scoring with 15.0 points per game this year.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram was absent from the team’s last two games with right knee soreness, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s tilt with the Pistons. Ingram is averaging 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in two contests for New Orleans this year.

New Orleans point guard Jose Alvarado has missed the club’s first four games with a right ankle sprain, and he’s officially listed as questionable for the Pelicans’ game on Thursday. In a bench role, Alvarado averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 21.5 minutes per contest for New Orleans last year.

Pistons vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 24-19-1 ATS as the home team since the beginning of last season.

New Orleans is 17-15-1 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of last season.

Detroit is 77-89-11 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of the 2018 season.

The under is 99-78 in Pelicans games since the beginning of the 2021 season. That’s the highest mark in the league during that span.

Pistons vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

The injury status of Pistons shooting guard Alec Burks and center Jalen Duren looms large over this game. Duren is Detroit’s second-leading scorer and leads the club in rebounding. Burks is third on the team in scoring and leads the Pistons with 3.5 made three-pointers per game. Those would be two significant losses if they are unable to play on Thursday.

New Orleans may be without leading scorer Brandon Ingram on Thursday, and that may matter. But the Pelicans just beat the Thunder on the road 110-106 on Wednesday without Ingram in the lineup. New Orleans was a 3.5-point underdog in that contest. The absence of Ingram led New Orleans to start rookie point guard Jordan Hawkins in his stead. Hawkins scored 10 points but struggled with his shot, only making 4 of 19 shots from the field and 2 of 13 from deep. If Hawkins is given another start, I like him to shoot better at home and have a more positive impact on the outcome of the game overall. I’m laying the points with New Orleans at home on Thursday.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS -7.5