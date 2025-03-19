Pistons vs. Heat Prediction: Will Miami’s struggles continue?

The Detroit Pistons (38-31) will face the Miami Heat (29-39) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Kaseya Center in Miami. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Pistons vs. Heat matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Pistons (-5) at Miami Heat (+5); o/u 218.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: ESPN

Pistons vs. Heat Public Betting: Bettors Love Detroit

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Standings

The Pistons currently hold the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference, boasting a 20-15 road record and a 25-21 mark against Eastern Conference opponents. In their most recent outing, Detroit dominated the New Orleans Pelicans with a 127-81 victory on the road. ​

Conversely, the Heat are in a slump, having lost nine of their last ten games, including an eight-game losing streak. Despite these struggles, Miami remains in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Chicago Bulls, and maintains a 15-17 home record. ​

Key Players

Detroit’s offense is spearheaded by Cade Cunningham, who averages 25.6 points and 9.3 assists per game. Jalen Duren contributes significantly on the boards, averaging 10.3 rebounds per game. ​

For Miami, Tyler Herro leads with 23.5 points and 5.7 assists per game, while Bam Adebayo adds 12 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. ​

Injuries

The Pistons will be without guard Jaden Ivey. The Heat have Nikola Jovic and Dru Smith sidelined, with Andrew Wiggins and Alec Burks listed as game-time decisions. ​

Head-to-Head

This season, Detroit leads the series 2-1 against Miami, covering the spread in all three matchups. The Pistons secured the last two victories at home with scores of 123-121 and 125-124 (OT). ​

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Pistons are favored by 5.5 points, with the over/under set at 218.5.

Pistons vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Give me Detroit. The Heat have dropped nine out of their last 10 games overall and are just 4-6 against the spread over that span. That 4-6 ATS mark doesn’t tell the full story, either. Miami has actually dropped six consecutive games at the window entering play tonight.

While the Heat are 7-3 against the Pistons in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the Pistons are 7-2-1 against the spread over that same span, cashing in four straight meetings.

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Prediction: DETROIT PISTONS -5