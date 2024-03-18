Pistons vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Celtics are on a roll but they’re laying 16.5 points as a home favorite versus the Pistons on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will Boston cover that large number? Or is there more value elsewhere on the board in tonight’s Pistons vs. Celtics matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Detroit Pistons (+16.5) at 560 Boston Celtics (-16.5); o/u 224.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 18, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: N/A

Pistons vs. Celtics: Public Bettors Begrudgingly Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Stweart Tallies 12 Points in Sunday’s loss to Heat

Isaiah Stewart tallied 12 points (5-of-9 FGs), six rebounds, one assist, one block, and two 3-pointers in 36 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Heat. Stewart has reached double figures in four straight and eight of his last 10 outings, but that has not increased his fantasy value. Over the past three weeks, he has been a 10th-round per-game player in 9-cat formats.

Beef Stew’s status as a starter keeps him on the board in some standard leagues, and the playing time will be there. Jalen Duren has been a far better fantasy option, and he finished Sunday’s defeat with 11 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and one blocked shot in 29 minutes. As a 7th-round player over the past three weeks, Duren is rostered in 91% of Yahoo leagues. The Pistons are scheduled to play four games in Week 21, beginning with the Celtics on Monday.

Tatum Scores 30 Points in win vs. Wizards

Jayson Tatum shot 8-of-17 from the field and 8-of-10 from the foul line in Sunday’s 130-104 win over the Wizards, scoring 30 points with six rebounds, six assists, three steals, one block, and six 3-pointers in 27 minutes.

Despite being shorthanded, the Celtics made short work of the Wizards on Sunday. Tatum was able to get extra rest, as he did not play at all during the fourth quarter. Over the past three weeks, he has provided 1st-round per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats, slightly higher than his season-long production. Boston plays four games in Week 21, beginning with the Pistons on Monday. The additional rest during Sunday’s rout could ensure Tatum’s availability for the second game of Boston’s back-to-back.

Pistons vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Pistons are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Celtics are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Pistons are 17-8 ATS in their last 25 games as an underdog

Celtics are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games

Pistons vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-1-1 in the Celtics’ last six games when playing on zero rest. The under is also 9-2 in their last 11 games after scoring more than 125 points in their previous game, which they accomplished last night in Washington. Finally, the under is 11-3 in the Pistons’ last 14 games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game and is 11-3 in their last 14 games as an underdog.

Pistons vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: UNDER 224.5