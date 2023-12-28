Pistons vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Boston Celtics will host the Detroit Pistons from the TD Garden at 7:30p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Celtics are listed as 17.0-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 231.5 points, what is the smart bet from Boston? Keep reading for our Pistons vs. Celtics prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Detroit Pistons (+17.0) at 532 Boston Celtics (-17.0); o/u 231.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Pistons vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Pistons DFS SPIN

Detroit dropped their 27th straight game on Tuesday night, as they lost to Brookyln 118-112. Cade Cunningham was excellent, scoring 41 points on 15/21 from the floor. The Pistons will look to snap their losing streak on Thursday night.

Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

Boston improved to 23-6 after beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas day 126-115. Kristaps Porzingis recorded a double-double in the victory scoring 28 points and grabbing 11 boards. Jason Tatum (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (back) are both listed as questionable for Thursday’s contest.

Pistons vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Pistons are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Celtics are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games versus Detroit.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction:

The Pistons have dropped 27 games in a row, while Boston looks to win their fourth straight on Thursday night.

Take the over, even if Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown don’t play Boston still has the offensive talent to score plenty of points. While Detroit has been a trainwreck this season, offensively they haven’t been bad, especially as of late. The Pistons have scored over 110 points in five straight games. I expect Boston to record over their average of 120 points in this one and if Detroit can somewhat keep up, this game should go over the total.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 231.5