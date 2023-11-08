    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Pistons vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Pistons vs. Bucks

    The Detroit Pistons head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Bucks cover the 12-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Pistons vs. Bucks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The Detroit Pistons are 2-6 straight up this year. They are 3-5 ATS this season.

    The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-2 straight up this year. They are 1-4-1 ATS this season.

    Pistons vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

    567 Detroit Pistons (+12) at 568 Milwaukee Bucks (-12); o/u 227

    8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

    Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

    Pistons vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Detroit Pistons Daily Fantasy Spin

    The Detroit Pistons will be shorthanded against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Detroit will be without Joe Harris (shoulder), Alec Burks (forearm), and Jaden Ivey (illness). The Pistons will also be missing Monte Morris (quad), and Bojan Bogdanovic for their game against Milwaukee. 

    Of those absences, the most significant will likely be Alec Burks, who is second on the team in scoring this season with 15.0 points per game. Bogdanovic led Detroit in scoring last season with 21.6 points per game, but he’s been out since October 24th and should miss at least two more weeks. On top of all those absences, Detroit’s starting center Jalen Duren is questionable with an ankle injury. 

    Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Milwaukee small forward Khris Middleton will sit out Wednesday’s game for rest and injury management purposes. Middleton is fifth on the team in scoring this season with 9.8 points per game and second on the team in assists with 3.4 per game. 

    Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was splendid in his team’s 129-125 road win over the Nets on Monday night. In that contest, Antetokounmpo scored 36 points on 15 of 27 shooting and ripped down 12 rebounds to help spur his team to victory. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring this season with 26.0 points per game.

    Milwaukee is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

    The over is 8-2 in Milwaukee’s last 10 games.

    The over is 6-4 in Detroit’s last 10 games.

    Milwaukee is 44-53-3 ATS against an opponent playing on equal rest since the beginning of the 2021 season.

    Pistons vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

    The Bucks have struggled against the number all season in Damian Lillard’s first season in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is 1-4-1 against the spread this season, which is the second-worst mark in the league. What’s more, the Bucks have a -8.6 point differential against the spread, which is the worst figure in the NBA. Milwaukee’s four wins have come by an average of 4.5 points per game. The Bucks have an average scoring margin of -3.0 points per game this season, which ranks 18th in the league. 

    Milwaukee has a new head coach this season in Adrian Griffin, and they seem to be figuring out on the fly how to fit Damian Lillard into the offense alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. I know Detroit is missing several players for this game, but I think that might work to their advantage. The Bucks may think they can cruise to an easy win, but they haven’t had an easy win yet this season. And I don’t think they get one on Wednesday night. I like the Pistons and the points.

    Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: DETROIT PISTONS +12 

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com