Pistons vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Detroit Pistons head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Bucks cover the 12-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Pistons vs. Bucks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Detroit Pistons are 2-6 straight up this year. They are 3-5 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-2 straight up this year. They are 1-4-1 ATS this season.

Pistons vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Detroit Pistons (+12) at 568 Milwaukee Bucks (-12); o/u 227

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Pistons vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Pistons Daily Fantasy Spin

The Detroit Pistons will be shorthanded against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Detroit will be without Joe Harris (shoulder), Alec Burks (forearm), and Jaden Ivey (illness). The Pistons will also be missing Monte Morris (quad), and Bojan Bogdanovic for their game against Milwaukee.

Of those absences, the most significant will likely be Alec Burks, who is second on the team in scoring this season with 15.0 points per game. Bogdanovic led Detroit in scoring last season with 21.6 points per game, but he’s been out since October 24th and should miss at least two more weeks. On top of all those absences, Detroit’s starting center Jalen Duren is questionable with an ankle injury.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Milwaukee small forward Khris Middleton will sit out Wednesday’s game for rest and injury management purposes. Middleton is fifth on the team in scoring this season with 9.8 points per game and second on the team in assists with 3.4 per game.

Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was splendid in his team’s 129-125 road win over the Nets on Monday night. In that contest, Antetokounmpo scored 36 points on 15 of 27 shooting and ripped down 12 rebounds to help spur his team to victory. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring this season with 26.0 points per game.

Pistons vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over is 8-2 in Milwaukee’s last 10 games.

The over is 6-4 in Detroit’s last 10 games.

Milwaukee is 44-53-3 ATS against an opponent playing on equal rest since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Pistons vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

The Bucks have struggled against the number all season in Damian Lillard’s first season in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is 1-4-1 against the spread this season, which is the second-worst mark in the league. What’s more, the Bucks have a -8.6 point differential against the spread, which is the worst figure in the NBA. Milwaukee’s four wins have come by an average of 4.5 points per game. The Bucks have an average scoring margin of -3.0 points per game this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Milwaukee has a new head coach this season in Adrian Griffin, and they seem to be figuring out on the fly how to fit Damian Lillard into the offense alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. I know Detroit is missing several players for this game, but I think that might work to their advantage. The Bucks may think they can cruise to an easy win, but they haven’t had an easy win yet this season. And I don’t think they get one on Wednesday night. I like the Pistons and the points.

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: DETROIT PISTONS +12