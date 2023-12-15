Pistons vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Detroit is a massive road underdog against Philadelphia on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the total also listed at 234.5, what’s the best bet for tonight’s Pistons vs. 76ers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Detroit Pistons (+16) at 538 Philadelphia 76ers (-16); o/u 234.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 15, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Pistons vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Pistons DFS Spin

Cade Cunningham played 30 minutes in Wednesday’s 129-111 loss to the 76ers, accumulating 21 points (5-of-17 FGs, 10-of-12 FTs), six rebounds, seven assists, and one 3-pointer.

Cunningham had a tough night shooting the basketball, making one of his eight 3-point attempts and shooting 29.4% from the field overall. If there was a positive for fantasy managers to take away from this outing, he only committed one turnover. That has been an issue for Cunningham, as he entered Wednesday averaging 4.3 turnovers per game. He’s had three or fewer in four of Detroit’s five games in December, so strides are being made. Until he consistently takes care of the basketball, Cunningham will have difficulty approaching his Yahoo ADP of 36 in 9-cat formats.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS Spin

Joel Embiid played 31 minutes in Wednesday’s 129-111 win over Detroit, amassing 41 points (14-of-24 FGs, 12-of-12 FTs), 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one 3-pointer.

Two nights after he ran roughshod on the Wizards, Embiid took advantage of another struggling team on Wednesday. The reigning MVP, who did not play at all in the fourth quarter, has scored 34 or more in three straight and four of his last five games. And things should only get better for Embiid, as the 76ers will finish their Week 8 slate with another game against the Pistons on Friday and a matchup with the Hornets the following night. As long as he remains healthy, the MVP should feast, much to the delight of managers who have him rostered.

Pistons vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Detroit’s last 9 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games

Philadelphia is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Detroit

Pistons vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

Take the over. The total has gone over in 11 out of the Pistons’ last 15 games against Philadelphia. The 76ers have also cashed the over in 17 out of their last 23 games which includes a perfect 8-for-8 mark in their last eight contests. Finally, the over is 9-3 in Philadelphia’s last 12 games at home.

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: OVER 234.5