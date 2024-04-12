Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Pelicans vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Pelicans vs. Warriors

    The Golden State Warriors will host the New Orleans Pelicans from the Chase Center at 10:00p.m. ET on Friday night. The Warriors are listed as 4.5-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 220.5 points, what is the best bet from San Fran? Keep reading for our Pelicans vs. Warriors prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    579 New Orleans Pelicans (+4.5) at 580 Golden State Warriors (-4.5); o/u 220.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 12, 2024

    Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

    Pelicans vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New Orleans Pelicans DFS SPIN

    New Orleans improved to 48-32 after defeating the Kings last night by 12 points. CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson each recorded 31 points in the victory. With the win, the Pelicans remain one game up of the Suns for #6 in the western conference.

    Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

    Golden State recorded their third victory in a row on Thursday night after beating the Blazers 100-92. Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors scoring 22 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 8 assists. The Warriors currently sit at the #10 seed in the western conference standings.

    New Orleans is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Warriors are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus the Pelicans.

    The total has gone over in 5 of the last 10 home games for the Warriors.

    Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction:

    Take Golden State. Both teams played last night, but the Warriors should be the fresher team after electing to sit Draymond Green and Klay Thompson last night in Portland. This is an important game in terms of seeding for both teams, but I’ll give the edge to what should be the more rested team at home. Warriors take care of business at home.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Warriors -4.5

