Pelicans vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New Orleans Pelicans head to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. Can the Pelicans cover the 0.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Pelicans vs. Warriors betting prediction.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 22-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-15-1 ATS this season.

The Golden State Warriors are 17-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-19 ATS this season.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

563 New Orleans Pelicans (+0.5) at 564 Golden State Warriors (-0.5); o/u 233.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ABC

Pelicans vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Warriors due to an illness. Alvarado is averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 17 minutes per contest this season.

New Orleans power forward Zion Williamson is also questionable for Wednesday’s road tilt with Golden State. He’s nursing a quad injury. Said injury kept him out of his team’s last game on Sunday. Williamson is putting up 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on the campaign.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors power forward Draymond Green won’t play on Wednesday. He’s completed his league-mandated suspension but is going to ramp up his conditioning before returning to the floor. He’s targeting mid-January for his eventual return. Green was averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game before getting suspended.

Golden State point guard Chris Paul underwent successful surgery on his fractured left hand on Tuesday. He’ll sit out Wednesday’s contest, and will likely be out of commission for four to six weeks. Paul was averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists per game this year before getting injured.

Pelicans vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 12-9 ATS after a win this season.

New Orleans is 9-6-1 ATS as the road team this season.

Golden State is 8-13 ATS as the home team this season.

Golden State is 6-12 ATS after a loss this season.

Pelicans vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

New Orleans is on a mini hot streak. The Pelicans are 5-1 straight up and 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games. They have double-digit wins over the Lakers, Timberwolves, and Kings over that stretch. For the season, New Orleans is 13-8-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest, and 4-2 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest.

Golden State is in a state of free fall. The Warriors are 2-4 straight up and 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games. Steve Kerr’s squad has given up at least 115 points in each of those games but one during their cold streak. For the year, the Warriors are 10-14 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 12-14 ATS in conference games. Making matters worse is the fact that Golden State is 5-12 ATS as a home favorite this year and 7-15 ATS as a favorite in 2023. I think the Warriors have some serious problems, and those come to the surface at home against the Pelicans on Wednesday night. I’m backing New Orleans in this one.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS +0.5