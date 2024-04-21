Pelicans vs. Thunder NBA Playoffs Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The 8-seed New Orleans Pelicans head to OKC to face the 1-seed Thunder on Sunday night at 9:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Pelicans cover the 8.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Pelicans vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The New Orleans Pelicans went 49-33 straight up in the regular season this year and are 1-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pelicans are 45-38-1 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 0-0 ATS in the postseason this year. The Thunder are 46-35-1 ATS this season.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

585 New Orleans Pelicans (+8.5) at 586 Oklahoma City Thunder (-8.5); o/u 214.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: TNT

Pelicans vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson won’t play against the Thunder on Sunday due to a strained left hamstring. Williamson is one of New Orleans’ best players and averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game during the regular season. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

New Orleans small forward Brandon Ingram was terrific in his team’s 105-98 Play-In Tournament win over Sacramento on Friday night. In that game, the former Laker registered 24 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and a blocked shot. Ingram is second on the team in scoring with 20.8 points per game this year.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander only played 16 minutes during his team’s 135-86 blowout win over the Mavericks on Sunday. But the Canadian national made an impact as he scored a team-high 15 points, doled out 6 assists, and grabbed a rebound. SGA was third in the NBA in scoring this season with 30.1 points per game.

Oklahoma City power forward Chet Holmgren also played well in limited minutes on Sunday. Against Dallas, the Gonzaga alum recorded 13 points, 9 rebounds, and a blocked shot. Holmgren is third on the team in scoring with 16.5 points per game this year.

Pelicans vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 7-9 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

New Orleans is 24-29-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Oklahoma City is 9-8-1 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Oklahoma City is 3-0-1 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of last season.

Pelicans vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

The Pelicans will be at a grave rest disadvantage in this contest. New Orleans had to play two games against potential playoff teams this week. The first game was on Tuesday against the Lakers and the second was on Friday against the Kings. Both games were in New Orleans with the latter contest coming without Zion Williamson available. Williamson will sit out Sunday as well. Unfortunately, now the Pelicans have to go to Oklahoma City to face the #1 seed in the Western Conference who is 33-8 straight up and 27-14 ATS at home this season. This is going to be an uphill battle for the Pelicans.

Oklahoma City is a young team that has been tremendous against the number in several different scenarios this year. The Thunder are 33-23 ATS after a win and 23-12 ATS as a home favorite this season. What’s more, Oklahoma City is 30-21-1 ATS in conference games and 38-28 ATS in non-division games this season. I like this spot for the Thunder, and as a result, I’m picking them to win and cover at home on Sunday night.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -8.5