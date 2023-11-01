Pelicans vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Oklahoma City to the face the Thunder from the Paycom Center at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Thunder are listed as 3.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 227.5, what is the smart play from OKC? Keep reading for our Pelicans vs. Thunder prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

533 New Orleans Pelicans (+3.5) at 534 Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5); o/u 227.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 1, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Pelicans vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans DFS SPIN

Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum each had 19 points in the Pelicans 130-102 loss to Golden State on Monday night. Although McCollum recorded 19 points it was a tough night from the field going 7/21. The Pelicans greatly missed Brandon Ingram in Monday’s contest as he was a late scratch with left knee soreness. New Orleans hopes he will be ready to go for Wednesday.

Oklahoma City Thunder DFS SPIN

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder offensively in their 12-point win against the Pistons on Monday night. SGA scored 32 points, grabbed nine boards and dished out four assists. SGA is off to great a start to the young season scoring 30+ points in 3 of 4 games thus far.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 2-3 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Pelicans are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games versus OKC.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 road games for New Orleans.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction:

New Orleans suffered a bad 28-point home loss on Monday night, while the Thunder defeated the Pistons by double digits Monday.

The Thunder are the play here. SGA has looked incredible to begin this season and with young guys like Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren around him they are only going to get better as the season progresses. New Orleans looked lost on both ends of the floor in Monday’s loss without Brandon Ingram. Ingram is listed as questionable for this game, but with it being early in the season and his injury history, I could see the Pelicans giving him another night off as a precaution. We’ll roll with the Thunder here as a short home favorite.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Thunder -3.5