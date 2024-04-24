Pelicans vs. Thunder Game 2 NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The 8-seed New Orleans Pelicans remain in OKC to face the 1-seed Thunder on Wednesday night at 9:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Pelicans cover the 7.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Pelicans vs. Thunder betting prediction.

Oklahoma City leads the series 1-0.

The New Orleans Pelicans went 49-33 straight up in the regular season this year and are 1-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pelicans are 46-38-1 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 1-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Thunder are 46-36-1 ATS this season.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

519 New Orleans Pelicans (+7.5) at 520 Oklahoma City Thunder (-7.5); o/u 210.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: TNT

Pelicans vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans star power forward Zion Williamson will miss Wednesday’s game against the Thunder with a left hamstring strain. Williamson will be re-evaluated in one week and has stated that it’s “realistic” that he will return sometime during the postseason. Zion Williamson led the Pelicans in scoring during the regular season with 22.9 points per game.

With Williamson out of commission, New Orleans shooting guard Trey Murphy III has been elevated to the starting lineup. He played well against OKC on Sunday as he put up a team-high 21 points and made a game-high 5 three-pointers in the loss.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played at an MVP level in his club’s 94-92 Game 1 win over the Pelicans on Sunday. In that contest, SGA racked up a game-high 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Gilgeous-Alexander was third in the NBA in scoring this season with 30.1 points per game.

Oklahoma City power forward Chet Holmgren also made an impact on Sunday. The Gonzaga alum posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He added 2 assists, a steal, and a game-high 5 blocks for good measure.

Pelicans vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is an NBA-best 15-5-1 ATS as a road underdog this season.

New Orleans is 21-12-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Oklahoma City is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Oklahoma City is 6-7-1 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Pelicans vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

If Game 1 was any indication, these two teams are pretty evenly matched. Oklahoma City was only able to eke out a 2-point victory in a game where New Orleans shot 38.5% from the field and 28.2% from long range. The problem for the Thunder is the Pelicans’ size. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 20 rebounds in only 29 minutes of action on Sunday. That’s because Valanciunas outweighs OKC center Chet Holmgren by more than 50 pounds. The Pelicans grabbed 18 offensive rebounds as a team on Sunday, and their ability to collect missed shots could prove the difference in this game.

The Pelicans are also a long team, which should help when defending Oklahoma City’s primary scorers. Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Brandon Ingram all have 7+ foot wingspans. Their ability to challenge shots and shrink passing lanes could make it difficult for the Thunder to score with any level of consistency. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Pelicans and the points on the road on Wednesday night.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS +7.5