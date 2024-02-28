Pelicans vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New Orleans Pelicans head to Indiana to face the Pacers on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Pacers cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Pelicans vs. Pacers betting prediction.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 35-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-26-1 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers are 33-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 31-26-3 ATS this season.

Pelicans vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

523 New Orleans Pelicans (+5.5) at 524 Indiana Pacers (-5.5); o/u 238.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN

Pelicans vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum has missed the team’s last two games with a left ankle injury. He’s officially listed as questionable for his club’s road clash with the Pacers on Wednesday night. McCollum is third on the team in scoring with 18.8 points per game this season. Jordan Hawkins and Trey Murphy III could see more minutes if McCollum is forced to sit out against Indiana.

New Orleans point guard Jose Alvarado is suspended for Wednesday’s game at Indianapolis. He left the bench area during an on-court altercation a few days ago. He’s eligible to return Friday against the Pacers. Alvarado is averaging 7.0 points and 1.1 steals per game in 16.8 minutes per contest for the Pelicans this year.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers small forward Doug McDermott won’t play on Wednesday against the Pelicans due to a sore right calf. McDermott is averaging 3.2 points per contest in 6 games of action for Indiana this season. He was acquired from San Antonio on February 9th in a three-team multi-player deal.

Indiana shooting guard Aaron Nesmith has missed the team’s last three games with a right ankle sprain. He’s questionable for Wednesday night’s home date with New Orleans. Nesmith is having a solid year in 2024 as he’s putting up 12.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game across 51 contests.

Pelicans vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 5-6 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

New Orleans is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Indiana is 6-5 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Indiana is 16-13-2 ATS as the home team this year.

Pelicans vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

New Orleans will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back in Indianapolis on Wednesday night. The Pelicans defeated the Knicks 115-92 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night without the services of star shooting guard CJ McCollum. It’s a tough ask for New Orleans to turn around and beat the NBA’s highest-scoring team on the road less than 24 hours after the buzzer sounded in New York.

Indiana lost their last game, a home showdown with Toronto on Monday night, 130-122. The Pacers have been good in this spot, as they are 14-10-2 ATS after a loss this season. Indiana is also solid playing on short rest as they are 22-13-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest in 2023-24. That’s the third-best mark in the league. For all of the above reasons, I like Indiana to win and cover at home against New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Pelicans vs. Pacers Prediction: INDIANA PACERS -5.5