Pelicans vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Pelicans vs. Nuggets matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET is the second game of ESPN’s Friday night doubleheader in the NBA. With the Nuggets listed as 8.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 229, what’s the smart bet tonight in Denver?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

515 New Orleans Pelicans (+8.5) at 516 Denver Nuggets (-8.5); o/u 229

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 12, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Pelicans vs. Nuggets: Public Bettors Putting Money Behind Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread.

Pelicans could be without McCollum on Friday

CJ McCollum is questionable for Friday’s game against the Nuggets due to a right ankle sprain. McCollum has been inconsistent in recent appearances and has averaged 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 27.6 minutes per game over his last five outings. He hasn’t missed a game in over a month, but it’s unclear whether his ankle sprain will prevent him from suiting up Friday. If he’s unavailable, Jose Alvarado and Dyson Daniels are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.

Porter Struggles Mightily in Loss

Michael Porter registered five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday’s 124-111 loss to the Jazz. Porter had trouble finding the bottom of the basket in the loss. His result was a noticeable regression after scoring 40 total points in his previous two games. Porter’s production is usually dependent on how Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon are utilized, but aside from Nikola Jokic, no one on the roster was able to offset a magnificent night of production from Utah.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

New Orleans is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The Nuggets are 16-4 SU in its last 20 games at home

Denver is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games

Pelicans vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The total has gone under in 11 out of the Pelicans’ last 15 games against the Nuggets overall and is 7-3 in their last 10 games when playing Denver on the road. The under is also 11-2 in the Pelicans’ last 13 games played on a Friday and is 20-8 in their last 28 games played on the road on a Friday.

On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Nuggets’ last 10 games at home and is 7-2 in their last nine games against an opponent from the Western Conference.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: UNDER 229