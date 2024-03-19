Pelicans vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 7 and the total at 216.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Pelicans vs. Nets matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

505 New Orleans Pelicans (-7) at 506 Brooklyn Nets (+7); o/u 216.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Pelicans vs. Nets: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Williamson Scores 18 Points

Zion Williamson dominated Portland with 26 points (11-of-17 FGs), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block on Saturday. Williamson has been on another level lately, and that continued in this game. He scored 18 points on eight shots before he finally missed for the first time late in the second quarter. He didn’t stay quite as hot after that, but he still recorded his second 20-point double-double in his last five games. Williamson also extended his streak of 25-point games to four.

Zion has been a top-10 player in 9-cat leagues over the past two weeks despite not hitting a 3-pointer during that stretch. He has shot 77.8% from the line during those six games, which isn’t great, but it is a large improvement. If he can maintain that percentage, his 9-cat value will start to reflect his actual impact.

Bridges Struggles Mightily vs. Pacers

Mikal Bridges struggled mightily on Saturday and contributed just seven points (1-of-8 FGs), seven rebounds, four assists and one triple against the Pacers. Bridges has been disappointing this season, but that has reached another level since the All-Star break. He seemed to turn a corner in the second half of their game on Wednesday, but it all fell apart in this one.

Bridges ranks outside the top-150 over the past two weeks, and with the fantasy playoffs fully underway, this was the worst possible time for him to go cold. The (somewhat) good news is that they play again on Sunday, so he may be able to close out the week on a high note before they play three games next week.

Pelicans vs. Nets NBA Betting Trends

Over is 7-1 in Nets last 8 overall

Under is 9-2 in Pelicans last 11 overall

Over is 4-1 in Nets last 5 home games

Under is 6-1 in Pelicans last 7 road games

Pelicans vs. Nets NBA Prediction:

Take New Orleans. The Pelicans are 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five road games, are 4-1 against the number in their last five games versus a team with a losing record and 5-1 at the betting window in their last six games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game. On the other side, the Nets are just 7-22-2 against the spread in their last 31 games as an underdog, are 6-19-2 at the betting window in their last 27 games versus a team with a winning record and are 11-30-1 ATS in their last 42 games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game.

Pelicans vs. Nets Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS -7